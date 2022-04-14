The French Tips released their debut album “It’s the Tips,” in 2019. It was raw, real and powerful and was like an amalgamation of punk, dance, funk and heavy garage rock. The trio, Angela Heileson on drums, Rachel Couch on guitar and bass and Ivy Merrell on bass and guitar, said that the first album was more like a demo, kind of thrown together quickly because they enjoyed playing with each other so much.
For their second album “All the Rage,” the band has had years more experience playing with each other, more time to work on it, and solid connections with each other’s abilities. It has the same real and organic feel of the debut album, but it also has more depth … and it rocks just as hard.
“We’ve had all this time working with each other before,” said Merrell, “and learned from that and changed and became more picky with the sounds. The first album was just kind of made to get it out there. So on this one, we had time to be more caring and refined, and we added new songs. A lot of them fueled by that pandemic rage.”
“All the Rage,” produced by Rabbitbrush Audio, releases Friday, May 13. People can purchase and stream on all major platforms. The album release is accompanied by a show at The Neurolux with guests Blix and Rat Champion, also on May 13 at 8 p.m. For those who want more, The French Tips will perform an in-store preview at the Record Exchange, Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. The band is also releasing a few singles from the album prior to the full drop: “Bloom” was out Friday, April 8, and “Rearview” will be released April 29 with an accompanying music video directed by James Reeves.
Merrell, Heileson and Couch all write, sing and collaborate on songs. They’ve known each other for years and started playing together in 2016 to play cover songs for a local show. Their creative process for The Tips is a shared experience. Sometimes one of them brings a fully formed idea, other times maybe just a riff.
“I really wanted to play with these ladies,” said Merrell, “and it was fun and we started writing songs in the summer of 2017. We love to play hard stuff that you can still dance to.”
“Rachel and I played together before,” said Heileson, “and we met Ivy who was in like 50 bands at the time. We just bonded, having real conversations not just as band-mates. This is more than just something we do on the side (although we all have full-time jobs) and, right now, it’s what we’re most excited about.”
“It’s been such a cool experience playing with these women and writing and having the space provided by your band mates to express yourself,” said Couch. “I feel we have a deep non-verbal way we communicate and that comes out in the new album.”
As an all woman band, they acknowledge that it’s cool that there are more voices represented in the music industry and more space provided, that bands of women are popular now and maybe getting more respect as musicians as a whole. And that’s great, but for The French Tips, it’s not about shtick … . Couch said, “it’s about songwriting and making music, not just to be women playing in a band.
“We went into making the new album with the same punk/post-punk aesthetic,” said Couch, “but with the later songs there was kind of a crack in that direction and I feel we tapped into deeper and darker experiences of that time. There’s a lot of layers to this album.”
The new album still has that strong and angsty element of punk and garage but it also has a lot of a get up and dance feel, partially fueled by Heileson’s amazing command of the drums. Couch and Merrell also switch up on bass and guitar and that creates even more layers in the music. Some of the songs like “Hot Feel” have strong funk elements but still come with hard, fuzzy guitar riffs, while others like “Halo” are softer with incredibly thoughtful lyrics. The trio’s vocals harmonize well and each one gets a chance to shine in different songs. It’s an album that is well worth a listen.
“The second album has songs that are more varied,” said Merrell, “songs with different textures and flavors.”
Merrell’s favorite single is “Halo,” Couch’s is “Patient,” and Heileson’s is “Bloom.”
To get more information, and hear the new single’s for “All the Rage” as they’re released, people can go to thefrenchtips.com.