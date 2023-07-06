Toad the Wet Sprocket 1 - Chris Orwig.jpg

Toad the Wet Sprocket will be playing at the Egyptian Theatre in Boise on Sunday, July 16. Tickets start at $37.50 and can be found at showclix.com.

Last summer, Toad the Wet Sprocket opened for Barenaked Ladies on that band’s “Last Summer on Earth” tour. Glen Phillips, lead singer/guitarist in Toad the Wet Sprocket, came away impressed by what he was seeing from that veteran Canadian band.

“I loved seeing how they, as a band, especially after the departure of Steven Page, how they reformed themselves, how they stepped up and how they became more of a band,” Phillips said, mentioning the former Barenaked Ladies singer/guitarist and songwriter, who split with the band in 2009. “I feel like they, on an individual level, a writing level and a band level decided to move forward together. That was really inspiring to us to see them decide to do that and to ask how we can do that.”


