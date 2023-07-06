Last summer, Toad the Wet Sprocket opened for Barenaked Ladies on that band’s “Last Summer on Earth” tour. Glen Phillips, lead singer/guitarist in Toad the Wet Sprocket, came away impressed by what he was seeing from that veteran Canadian band.
“I loved seeing how they, as a band, especially after the departure of Steven Page, how they reformed themselves, how they stepped up and how they became more of a band,” Phillips said, mentioning the former Barenaked Ladies singer/guitarist and songwriter, who split with the band in 2009. “I feel like they, on an individual level, a writing level and a band level decided to move forward together. That was really inspiring to us to see them decide to do that and to ask how we can do that.”
In reality, Phillips and his Toad the Wet Sprocket bandmates, lead guitarist Todd Nichols and bassist Dean Dinning, have done a good job so far of writing a second chapter in their band’s life following a breakup in 1998 and an aborted reunion in 2002.
The next seven years saw occasional live shows — sandwiched before and after a 34-date summer tour in 2006 and before, finally, in 2009, the band announced an official reunion. But Toad the Wet Sprocket returned with a different mindset.
“I think when you’re younger, as well, especially on a major label in the ‘90s, there’s this idea of you trying to get somewhere with it. Now it’s no, we go play music. That’s what we do and we do it every year,” Phillips said in a mid-May phone interview.
The ‘90s were a rollercoaster for Toad The Wet Sprocket, as the four band members navigated their way through lean times, a stretch of major success, creative and personal differences and eventually pressures to meet expectations before imploding rather abruptly in 1998.
The band’s first two albums, 1989’s “Bread & Circus” and 1990’s “Pale,” didn’t make major waves commercially. That changed with the 1991 album, “Fear,” which became a platinum-certified success when the singles “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean” became major hits. The next album, “Dulcinea,” became another platinum-selling album and featured the chart-topping modern rock single “Fall Down.”
But with album number six, things went sideways.
The band took a larger advance from Columbia Records to make that album and faced pressure to deliver a third straight hit album. That atmosphere didn’t help, but today Phillips points to one particular decision that doomed the album, 1997’s “Coil,” to limited success.
“We didn’t go with the producer that someone at Columbia wanted and he assured us that the album would stall as soon as they had broken even, and that’s exactly what happened,” Phillips said.
With “Coil” standing as a relative failure, the band broke up.
For the most part, the second chapter of Toad the Wet Sprocket’s career has been productive and positive. The band returned to making new music with the 2013 album “New Constellation.” An EP, “Architect of the Ruin,” arrived two years later as the band settled into a more regular touring routine.
A second post-reunion album, “Starting Now,” came out in 2021. Phillips likes the album, but said that project had unique challenges.
“It was a weird album,” Phillips said. “I’m going to say it was disjointed. We were getting songs together and we went in to do drum tracks on a bunch of songs and then the pandemic happened. So the rest of the record was done, basically we recorded our parts alone at home and sent them in via Dropbox. So there was inherent disjointedness to it that none of the other records really had.”
Along the way, the three band members have learned more about working together and have reached a good place internally.
“It’s been such a long road and parts of it have been really difficult, for all of us,” Phillips said. “You get four guys who are really different together at an early age and then have a career that both starts and ends abruptly, and then kind of try to make peace with it. In some ways, it’s still a process to see each other for who we are today instead of who we were 10 or 20 or even 30 years ago. I think we’re all willing enough to be peacemakers that we have been able to continue on this, and I think we just also respect each other enough. In many ways, I think we have more of a balance, and a friendship, a camaraderie, than we’ve had in a really long time.”
Phillips, Nichols and Dinning will get to enjoy playing together — and their friendships — this summer as Toad does an extensive tour. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs, and maybe a couple of surprises in the set. The band will play at The Egyptian Theatre in Boise on Sunday, July 16.
“It’s not going to be a sea change in the set, but we’re always trying to kind of mix it up and keep it fun,” Phillips said. “I won’t give away, but (we’re doing) a couple of songs that we haven’t ever really played much live and a little acoustic set in the middle. So yeah, it’s going to be a good time.”