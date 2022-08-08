The annual Sun Valley Music Festival (formerly the Sun Valley Summer Symphony) is a time for world-class musicians to come together and perform, all in the outdoor splendor of the Sun Valley Pavilion and the greater Sun Valley area. Trio Time for Three (Tf3) are no strangers to Sun Valley, where they first performed at the invite of Music Festival director Alasdair Neale in 2013. Since then, the Sun Valley favorites have performed in the area numerous times and will grace audiences at the Sun Valley Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13 with a new concerto by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts.
Time for Three (Tf3) is a group that transcends categorization, combining elements of classical, country western, gypsy, Americana, modern pop, and jazz to make their own style. The trio is comprised of Julliard-trained musicians Nick Kendall on vocals and violin, Charles Yang on vocals and violin, and Ranaan Meyer on vocals and double bass. Tf3 has grown tremendously in popularity in recent years due to viral videos like their cover of Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” and their scoring of Robin Wright’s 2021 film "LAND."
But long before the rest of the world came to know them, the classical world was enamored with their high-energy performances and passion for improvisation, composition, and arrangements. This led Neale to invite the group to perform at the 2013 Sun Valley Summer Symphony and then, in a move unprecedented by Neale who likes to space his artists out over the years, invite them back the following year. Neale and the group formed such a bond that they came up with a three-year residency for the trio, one part for writing original music as well as performing in the orchestra in the summer and one part for engaging in the local community and education.
“It’s a significant chapter in our history,” Kendall said. “We really gained a lot from our experience.”
Yang agrees. “We’ve been coming back every year to work with the kids or in the community," he added. "We have so many friends in the community now, they’re like family to us. It’s like a homecoming.”
Ever the influence, Neale suggested several years ago during a brainstorming session a collaboration between Tf3 and composer Kevin Puts, feeling there was a like-mindedness there. When first suggested, the group had little knowledge of Puts and his music, but as they began exploring their next concerto, they came back to Puts in a roundabout way. To now be performing the collaboration with the man who initially thought of putting them together is coming full circle.
The concerto, titled “Contact,” runs 18 minutes and is, in the words of Puts, “tailored to the group’s unique style of performance — one which combines dazzling virtuosity, spontaneity, singing, all manner of string techniques, and an infectious joy for music itself.”
The concerto was done by summer of 2020, when it was originally slated to debut, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Tf3 calls this a silver lining though, as the new timeline allowed them to dig deeper into the piece and even add a fourth movement. As a classical composer, Puts was able to write music that got to the essence of Tf3 and their sound. “He was able to take who we are as artists and push us forward in a magnificent way,” said Meyer. “When we got the music, we said this is us, but he’s enhancing what we do.”
For those who can’t make it to the Sun Valley Music Festival to hear the new concerto in person, Tf3 has also just released a new recording of it and other works on Deutsche Gramophon, available from Amazon Music and Barnes & Noble. But for those who can make the trip to see the concerto in person in a place of such inspiration to Tf3, they’re in for a treat. “One of the beautiful things about Sun Valley is it feels like a retreat for artists,” said Meyer. “You have the beauty of the landscape, the mountains, the water. The people there are in the spirit of recreating and embellishing their lives.”