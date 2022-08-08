Time For Three Promo Photo, credit Shervin Lainez 1.jpg

Time for Three will perform Aug. 13 at the Sun Valley Music Festival.

 Shervin Lainez

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The annual Sun Valley Music Festival (formerly the Sun Valley Summer Symphony) is a time for world-class musicians to come together and perform, all in the outdoor splendor of the Sun Valley Pavilion and the greater Sun Valley area. Trio Time for Three (Tf3) are no strangers to Sun Valley, where they first performed at the invite of Music Festival director Alasdair Neale in 2013. Since then, the Sun Valley favorites have performed in the area numerous times and will grace audiences at the Sun Valley Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13 with a new concerto by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts.

Time for Three (Tf3) is a group that transcends categorization, combining elements of classical, country western, gypsy, Americana, modern pop, and jazz to make their own style. The trio is comprised of Julliard-trained musicians Nick Kendall on vocals and violin, Charles Yang on vocals and violin, and Ranaan Meyer on vocals and double bass. Tf3 has grown tremendously in popularity in recent years due to viral videos like their cover of Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” and their scoring of Robin Wright’s 2021 film "LAND."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments