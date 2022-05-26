After the long winter, venues around Boise are gearing up for multiple shows outside. So grab a portable chair or a picnic blanket, and browse the open air summer concerts listed below.
Both the Great Garden Escape at the Idaho Botanical Garden and Ste. Chapelle Winery announced their summer lineups.
The Great Garden Escape has partnered with Duck Club to bring a season of live music to enjoy “in the oasis of the Meditation Garden.”
Advance tickets can be purchased on the website and range from $14 to $18. At the gate: $20. Kiddos 3 and under free. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Ste. Chapelle is including opt-ins for season passes, which cover one admission for each performance throughout the entire concert series.
Also added: a VIP table-and-seat option for eight adults, which gives people seating near the main stage under the gazebo. VIPs also get two bottles of newly released wines, lawn games and a private server for additional bottle purchases. Members of the Wine Club of Ste. Chapelle — and Sawtooth, its sister winery — get discounts as well.
Park gates open at 11 a.m. and concerts run from 1-4:30 p.m. at 19348 Lowell Road in Caldwell. Tickets can be bought online at stechapelle.com/events or at the door.
Wine, beer, wine slushies and food may be purchased on site from local food trucks. No pets or outside alcohol allowed, but outside picnic food is permitted. The tasting room is available by appointment only. No canopies or BBQs allowed.
Tickets, available for purchase on the website, are $20 for Ste. Chapelle and Sawtooth Wine Club Members; $25 general admission; and free for under 21.