Being an artist isn’t for the faint of heart. For every person you’ve heard of, there are dozens you haven’t, who worked just as hard or were just as talented, but never made it.
Dylan LeBlanc is one of the lucky ones. The son of a country songwriter, he developed into one of the brightest young artists on the scene, a sort of “10-year overnight sensation,” as the 29-year old Leblanc joked. He has been in bands since his teens, was in rehab by 16, then quit high school to pursue the dream.
A few years later he left his band, Abraham, for a solo career, ultimately signing with UK’s Rough Trade. His 2010 debut Pauper’s Field featured Emmylou Harris on the powerful “If the Creek Don’t Rise,” a romantic plea to sandbag and try again.
“That was one of those that jumps right off your mind onto the page type songs. It just came out,” the soft-spoken LeBlanc said. “Those are usually the ones that resonate the most with people, and you know it, because it was just raw, you know? I was really feeling it and that’s the thing. I remember thinking, ‘Well, that song, it’s just so true.’”
Older, wiser and more secure, LeBlanc now laughs at his naïve, fearful former self. He recalls the flight to New York for the label showcase before he signed was his first ever. He was extra nervous. His manager remarked that the then-19-year-old was so tense, we “couldn’t squeeze a greased BB through your butt.”
It all worked out—in due time. Despite strong critical notices, neither Pauper’s Field nor 2012’s Cast the Same Old Shadow did much commercially. They’re good, if rough, compared to next two releases, 2016’s breakthrough Cautionary Tale and last year’s more rocking Renegade.
“It took me a long time to put out a record after my second record came out, took me four years,” LeBlanc said. “I just wasn’t ready to do it after I had done four years of playing to empty rooms.”
When he finally returned it was as a far more assured artist. Cautionary Tale blends LeBlanc’s love of Laurel Canyon-era country-folk with the kind of subtle atmospheric effects and polish you might expect from Steely Dan, Van Morrison or Fleetwood Mac. The production of John Paul White (Civil Wars) and Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) helps bring out a Southern gothic soul undercurrent, particularly on the haunting and dystopian “Look How Far We’ve Come” and the 7-minute slow-jam “Beyond the Veil.”
Not one to stand still, LeBlanc pushed into a harder-charging direction for Renegade, giving more light to his appreciation of Lindsey Buckingham. He plays the electric much more, bringing muscularity and zing, imbuing the airy, adult contemporary tracks with backbone and buttressing their tuneful bob with slick, serrated hooks. Meanwhile, LeBlanc’s bright, keening tenor circles above.
The more rocking approach was abetted by the choice of Dave Cobb (Jamey Johnson, Chris Stapleton) to produce the album. Cobb’s approach is very hands-on and live, with the tape always rolling. It’s about letting it all hang out, warts and all. This led to a lot more “woodshedding” on the front end.
“Yeah, We really practiced a lot before we went into the studio because I knew the way that Cobb operated, and I knew that we wouldn’t have a lot of time to f*** around,” he said. “It was very much about staying on your feet, and really thinking about what you were doing before you’re recording it was new to me.”
Not that LeBlanc doesn’t appreciate the power of a first take. That’s how he usually works (though previously with the option to return and fix any mistakes later).
“You’re just completely present in the moment on the first take, and you’re never that present and in the moment any other time you do it after that, because you’ve sort of settled in, and it doesn’t require you to be as present,” he said.
But Cobb wasn’t just behind the knobs. He was out on the floor playing guitar and guiding the work. This forced the band to stay on its toes.
“He would take the songs and flip them on their head,” LeBlanc chuckled. “You know, we’d be like playing the same songs for like a year. Like ‘Born Again.’ He totally turned it around and switched verses. Then there was that uncertainty and more, “Oh s**t,’ having to think on our feet. It was just an intense process, for sure and a real growing process.”
LeBlanc’s always been very attuned to words. Not that he can’t appreciate an artist like say, Paul McCartney, whose songs are as inscrutable as they are infectious.
“I think they’re equally effective,” LeBlanc said. “But for me having a classic country songwriter as a father, it’s very story-oriented. And my background being from the South as people told stories, you know, and it’s all about the story. It’s all about the imagery. It’s all about the feeling you can convey with words in a cohesive way.”
But even beyond the performance and art, writing is just something he does for his health and soul.
“I know that when I’m very sad and things are not working out in my life the way I want them to, it’s always been something that I knew I could fall back on and it’s always something that I’ve just sort of had to do even if I worked at the grocery store—and I have worked in the grocery store—no matter what I was doing, it would be something that I would always just do because I had to do it,” LeBlanc said.
“When you speak something true that’s inside of you, that sometimes you can’t necessarily say, so you just set it to music,” he added. “People who oftentimes aren’t very open, people are pretty shut off, that’s their way of just getting it out there. Sometimes when you hold something in, you give it more power, and when you put it out there it has less power over you. That part of it is kind of like therapy.”