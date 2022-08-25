Go to a metal concert and you’ll see people from many walks of life.
“I related to metal growing up because it gave me an outlet and gave a voice to a lot of the frustrations I was feeling at the time,” said Brendan Nickel, guitarist for Faded Leroy, a Boise-based post-hardcore band formed in 2012. “Funny thing is that a lot of the progressive metal I listen to now has very positive lyrics, which people would know if they took the time to get past the screaming.”
There's also many different takes on the metal genre.
“It’s multi-faceted with many different metal subgenres, and people in different bands are friends with each other,” said Kaylene Barber, clean vocalist for Fall Of Fathom, a local progressive-metal band. (A clean vocalist is n ordinary singer and a harsh vocalist does the metal screaming. Most metal bands have both.)
“The scene has been very welcoming towards me, which is encouraging as a woman in a male-dominated genre. There are a few other women in bands in the local metal scene, and I’d love to see more feel inspired to be in metal bands.”
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Fall of Fathom, Faded Leroy, and three other local metal bands will play at The Knitting Factory’s Locals Nite At The Knit. The other bands include emo-punk band Residual Affinity, rock band Old Meds and aggressive metal band Immurge. Tickets start at $10 on the Knitting Factory’s website.
There’s a lot of similarities of how different members of the different bands got into metal. Guitarist Tanner Holmes and bassist Miguel Rivera of Fall Of Fathom, as well as Nickel, all got introduced to the genre by their siblings. Of course, the high energy of metal drew them in too.
“I was always drawn to the fast rhythms and explosive energy that metal has and it inspired me to push my abilities and broaden my horizons as a musician,” said Ryan Sparrell, drummer for Fall Of Fathom. “I’ve always loved the contrast between heavy aggressiveness mixed with clean melodies, so that is the style of metal I find myself listening to the most.”
As mentioned before, the audiences also make the shows a lot more inviting and fun. Fall Of Fathom played in “Idaho is for Lovers,” an emo tribute show, where they played songs from Bring Me The Horizon, a famous British rock band.
“The crowd that stayed until the end was super hyped — they moshed to the heavy songs and sang along to the catchy ones,” Barber said. “We were honored to represent Bring Me the Horizon for the night, and be a part of such a cool show.”
The Boise metal scene itself has grown over the years, too.
“There were times in the past when it was all about competition and some bands would do anything they could to get a leg up on you,” Nickel said. “But right now, it feels like most of the bands in the scene understand that what's good for the scene as a whole will benefit us all. The metal scene is great, but I might add that it's not just metal, we have friends making pop music, indie-rock, country, and they're coming out to support us and vice versa.”