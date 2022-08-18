In his senior year of college in 2019, Michael McCormic wrote “The Funnyman’s Smile,” a song that memorialized actor Robin Williams. It had references to many of Williams’ major roles, from “Aladdin” to “Dead Poets Society,” and has been played over 700,000 times on Spotify.
From this success, McCormic realized he had a talent and passion for songwriting, so he went to his high school and college friends to form a band. McCormic and his friends had always joked that they would create a band called The Governors, because it sounded cool and prestigious.
“We’d like to say that music is, by nature, very political, in the sense that it has the power to influence and move and enact change,” McCormic said. “We wanted to stick with a name that we felt would remind us of that — remind us of the power that music has to influence people.”
They also wanted their songs to be more than catchy.
“Most music today goes in one ear, makes your brain do a little dance and then it goes out the other ear,” McCormic said. “The consensus that we’ve settled on is that we want to speak truth. The mainstream music industry, if you will, is all very, very shallow. There’s not a lot of depth to it. It’s all, you know, sex, drugs, party, rock-n-roll.”
Now, they are looking to bring more of their music to Boise. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at The Moat at 1410 Chrisway Dr., The Governors will open for almost a.m., an indie-rock, alt-pop band based out of Kalispell, Montana. The concert is free to the public.
“We don’t like charging admission for our shows,” McCormic said. “We want to be able to give a good show, and that’s why, when we organize a production, that will usually charge a small admission at the door, or online, just to be able to front the cost of the venue.”
The next day on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at Boise State University’s Special Events Center, they will play their biggest show yet. Tickets are $10 on the website and $15 at the door.
“We’re a lot of Boise State graduates,” McCormic said. “It’s really special for us to be doing a show on campus this year. We’d really love to bring in as many Boise State students as we can and just give them a taste, a flavor, of what the Boise music scene looks like and some of the artistry that goes on in this community.”
The Governors have a very distinct sound, mostly due to each musician coming from a different genre: Lemuel Saputra, the R&B drummer; Patrick McCuistion, the anthem-rock pianist; Carl Krutz, the jazz bassist; AJ Trantham, the worship and rock guitarist; and McCormic, the theater vocalist.
“I grew up doing theater and paid my way through college doing a Frank Sinatra tribute act to retirement homes,” McCormic said. “Our guitarist grew up on Weezer and worship music and that’s a combination, let me tell you. Our bassist did a lot of classical and jazz and our pianist is probably the biggest piano-anthem rock and Coldplay buff you’ve ever met — we never have a shortage of ideas.”