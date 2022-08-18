The Governors 1

In his senior year of college in 2019, Michael McCormic wrote “The Funnyman’s Smile,” a song that memorialized actor Robin Williams. It had references to many of Williams’ major roles, from “Aladdin” to “Dead Poets Society,” and has been played over 700,000 times on Spotify.

From this success, McCormic realized he had a talent and passion for songwriting, so he went to his high school and college friends to form a band. McCormic and his friends had always joked that they would create a band called The Governors, because it sounded cool and prestigious.

