black crowes jpg 1 - Josh Cheuse.jpg

Rich Robinson (left) and Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes.

 Josh Cheuse

When Chris and Rich Robinson made the November 2019 announcement that the Black Crowes were reuniting, it represented a reconciliation between the siblings after the band was blown up in 2015. The plan was to launch a lengthy reunion tour in 2020 commemorating the 30th anniversary of the group’s 1990 debut album “Shake Your Money Maker.”

Then COVID-19 struck and the touring industry along with the rest of the world, ground to a halt. The 2020 tour was pushed back a year, and now the Black Crowes are doing more shows this summer celebrating that debut album. They will be at the Idaho Botanical Garden on Tuesday, Aug. 16 as part of the Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series.

