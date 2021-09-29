Any other year and Robin Rushton would be the last person with his back against the wall at a concert.
Ever since Rushton accidentally stumbled onto the first Treefort he hasn’t missed a one. He’s danced at concerts from Led Zeppelin to Jethro Tull and so many more that he could lose hours naming them all. He is the last person to be considered a wallflower. He should be out on the floor dancing, showing the world and the musicians everything he’s got.
This Treefort is different — he’s sitting on the floor of the El Korah Shrine with his back pressed against the wall. He watched as the audience responded to the dynamic music of Boise rap group Boy Drama’s music.
“(Wednesday) I was at the Mainstage with a couple of friends and I was off to the side, and I said this’ll be one of the hardest things I’ve done,” Rushton said. “For me, I’m here for the music. I’m trying to show restraint.”
Despite the precautions taken for the musical festival — requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative virus test, face masks being required inside venues and the limited attendance — some attendees like Rushton still chose to be on the safe side and watch from the sidelines.
While it isn’t the ideal location for Rushton, watching the symbiotic relationship between dancing audience members and the band provided a new view of the live music that he has enjoyed since his days as a teenager driving to Salt Lake City to catch his favorite musicians in person.
“It gives a new perspective,” Rushton said. “Everyone is cohesive. It reminds me of raves — people were there for the music. They respected the dance floor.”
Over 400 bands performed at Treefort 9 and each inspires a different movement in audiences members. While Boise-based band LED created music that rippled through the mass of people dancing, Everett Lund was sitting in the corner watching it all unfold.
“I guess I like to have a wall to my back — I like that stability,” he said.
This is Lund’s second Treefort and while the self-proclaimed introvert doesn’t get too involved with the dancing aspect of the shows, he still enjoys watching his friends dance and taking in the spectacle of it all.
“I enjoy these spaces differently than others,” Lund said. “I like to be someone that watches from the outside.”
Sometimes, watching the show from the back has its perks.
Ben Parker, the bass player for Seattle punk band Monsterwatch, is more than familiar with what is required for optimal sound. When he’s not performing he tries to stand in the back of the room to experience the music the way the sound designers want it to be heard, Parker said.
As experimental rock group Zen Mother had a small group of fans circle the stage at the Neurolux, Parker was standing in the back of the room basking in the experience from the other side of the stage.
“As a musician, it’s the stuff I don’t normally get to see,” Parker said. “Staying in the back, you experience the whole thing. You’re not missing out on the chaos.”