...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Looking for a music filled Friday? Idaho City’s The Gold Mine Grill and Saloon on Highway 21 in Idaho City is hosting a new Songwriters in Idaho series called Idaho City Limits. The Saloon’s owner, Steven Twilegar, is excited about the shows that have been booked every first Friday of the month, starting in February and going until August. The first show on Feb. 3. features songwriters Ashley Rose Smith, Michaela Stutz French and David Henry. They will be playing all original songs — no covers — so there is no cover charge.
It’s all about getting local, talented artists and their creations out in the public arena, said Russ Fenner, a songwriter for the band Irreverent tones. The Idaho Songwriters Association has been offering a twice a month venue at Riverside’s Sapphire Room — but Fenner wanted more.
While he loved the Sapphire Room performances, he said in a press release that he thought “something was missing.” He began to look for venues that would be interested in hosting a new show idea: Idaho City Limits. Fenner said that he called the show Idaho City Limits as an “homage to that wonderful musical tradition set by Austin City Limits.”
Each songwriter in Idaho City Limits will have a 50-minute opportunity to perform original music. Fenner said when he proposed the idea to Twilegar, “without hesitation and with great enthusiasm he said YES!”
Fenner has gotten a great response so far from local artists and Idaho City Limits is booked up for months.
“All this event needs now is an audience,” Fenner said. “Come out and enjoy Idaho artists perform their original work.”