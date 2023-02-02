Support Local Journalism


Looking for a music filled Friday? Idaho City’s The Gold Mine Grill and Saloon on Highway 21 in Idaho City is hosting a new Songwriters in Idaho series called Idaho City Limits. The Saloon’s owner, Steven Twilegar, is excited about the shows that have been booked every first Friday of the month, starting in February and going until August. The first show on Feb. 3. features songwriters Ashley Rose Smith, Michaela Stutz French and David Henry. They will be playing all original songs — no covers — so there is no cover charge.

It’s all about getting local, talented artists and their creations out in the public arena, said Russ Fenner, a songwriter for the band Irreverent tones. The Idaho Songwriters Association has been offering a twice a month venue at Riverside’s Sapphire Room — but Fenner wanted more.


