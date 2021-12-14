Do you love the feel of Neil? If so, you aren't alone, and tickets will probably go fast for an evening of classic Diamond songs performed by some talented local artists. Extra: this isn't just a run-of-the-mill cover band.
"'The Neil Diamond 'Experience' is what sets Solitary Band apart. Neil Diamond 'blipped' to Boise from 1976 and has been playing this Christmas show for […] 5 years," it was written in a press release. "Our Neil has a very unique perspective on Boise, his music, our pop culture and the very impact his music has made around the world in the past 40 years. There are big laughs and fun times with this inventive reimagining of Neil Diamond's catalog. 21 songs across all his albums and something that will make Grandma swoon."
The performance plans to play several Diamond surprises and favorites like: "Sweet Caroline," "Holly Holy," "Cracklin’ Rosie," "Cherry, Cherry" and "I am … I said." The local performers and musicians are: Guy Finley as Neil Diamond; Leta Neustaedter, vocals; Jamie Vink, bass; Garrett Finley, drums; Danny Mogford, 12-string guitar; Ross DeMastus, electric guitar; Riley Johnson, keyboards and piano; with: Jessica Harned, Emily Jones, Lydia Montague, Jun Campion, Aled Roberts and James Beauchamp on strings.
