Boise locals know the importance of the city’s music scene. From Treefort to local shows, there is no shortage of events to attend. Shenanigan Records, started and owned by Shawn Brunson, is releasing a compilation album, its 13th album released by the record label. The compilation will drop on Friday Jan. 13. This compilation album features local artists, such as Bet on Red, The Love Craft and Dogs in the Fight, among other local bands.
This is no ordinary compilation album, though. One-hundred percent of the profits will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank. The main genres include ska, reggae, and punk rock. The album is titled “SkaPunkRastaComp,” a reference towards the Skankin Pickle album of a similar name, SkaFunkRastaPunk. The inspiration for this comes from Brunson’s love of Skankin Pickle, as well as Mike Park, the saxophonist and singer for Skankin Pickle. “He has a record label called Asian Man Records, and he’s been a huge influence for me, so when I started my record label, coming up on three years ago, I tried to emulate my record label around Mike Park’s record label,” Brunson stated, “...[Park] created compilations himself, one of the biggest being Plea for Peace, all the proceeds for those have gone to charities that champion racial equality.”
This project was created in hopes of bringing attention to the local music scene, specifically toward the main genres of the compilation. “I wanted to get some more exposure to our scene and so I had this idea to put this compilation together of local Idaho based ska, reggae, and punk bands to help grow the scene a bit, and then I thought it would be a great idea to attach it to a good cause as well and to donate the proceeds to the Idaho Foodbank. That way it is a win-win for the music community as well as our Idaho community.”
Brunson mentioned intentions of continuing this charitable compilation release once a year, focusing on local bands within the ska, reggae, and punk rock community for each compilation, due to the record label mainly hosting artists of these genres. The compilation’s proceeds will be donated to locally based charities.
CDs of SkaPunkRastaComp can be purchased at The Record Exchange, Modern Sounds Vinyl & Music, or The MARC, all of which are local establishments. The compilation is also available for digital download at Shenaniganrecords.com, for a suggested price of $10, with a “name-your-price’’ option for those who wish to donate more.