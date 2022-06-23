I moved to Boise just months ago so I am not familiar with many of the city’s traditions or regular events. Here is one I recently attended and thought I’d write about from a new-to-Boise perspective.
It was warm and sunny on Wednesday, June 15. Kids were playing in the fountain in the Grove Plaza. Some people sat in the shade while others brought their camping chairs. About 500 people, all in happy spirits, waited for the first Alive After Five in almost two years to begin.
And begin it did when The Santucci Brothers & Mungo took the stage.
The Santucci Brothers are three brothers from Boise. They got music degrees at a private university in Berlin, Germany called dBs Music, according to their website. After returning home, they started a music studio called Sant Invictus Records and met Mungo Ligoya, who became their lead singer.
Ligoya is an R&B singer/songwriter from Lilongwe, Malawi. From the first few songs, it was obvious how beautiful his voice was, able to slowly pull the audience in with slow, really rhythmic words, and turn it up a notch and get people to dance.
The crowd was in happy spirits, with quite a few nodding, foot-tapping or swaying to the music. For the second song, The Santucci Brothers & Mungo said they were going to play a ‘90s classic and encouraged people to sing along.
I’m disappointed to say I couldn’t place the rhythm at first, but I recognized it as soon as Mungo started singing the iconic chorus of “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child. Their version was slower and I felt lost in Mungo’s voice and the band’s steady beat.
“Now, are y’all ready to dance?” Mungo asked. The crowd cheered and dozens walked to the front.
They played a few more songs and after they were done, there was a short intermission. I walked around a bit and noticed there were even more people now. I think this is one of the charms of Alive After Five — people can come late if it’s better for their schedule or if they just happened to be passing through and decide to listen.
Next up was the headliner, True Loves, an eight-piece soul funk band from Seattle.
“Bringing together undeniable grooves and classic soul sounds,” their Facebook bio says, “the True Loves are comprised of accomplished musicians who have touched the hearts of music listeners and concertgoers all over the world.”
The wind started blowing a little bit, at least where I was. Usually, I don’t like songs with too many instruments. It feels too cluttered and overwhelming, but the True Loves sounded like a dynamic orchestra with each of the horns on the same page.
All in all, I enjoyed my first experience with Alive After Five and recommend people to check out these bands performing downtown weekly for free. It’s a nice time for your Wednesday evenings and even if you can only stay for a song or two, you’ll be bound to hear something you like.