...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
General admission tickets to Yellowcard’s Boise show are $47.50 and can be purchased at
When the recently reunited Yellowcard received an offer to do a full headlining tour this summer, the band members’ reaction wasn’t what one might expect as they saw a routing full of outdoor amphitheaters.
“We were quite frankly terrified when the offer came to us,” singer/guitarist Ryan Key revealed in a mid-June video interview. “We were kind of dumbfounded. We’ve never played these (size venues) before, how can we play them now? We were continually told by our booking agent, our manager and LiveNation ‘You’ve got to trust us. You’ve got to trust us. We’ve got our finger on the pulse right now and we know what’s happening.’”
Key pointed to his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida to illustrate why he and his bandmates — Sean Mackin (violin), Ryan Mendez (guitar) and Josh Portman (bass) — were so stunned to see the venues they would be playing. In the years before Yellowcard broke up in 2016, the band generally played the 1,100-capacity club Mavericks. This summer, Yellowcard is booked into Daily’s Place, a 5,500-capacity amphitheater. Key initially had troubling visions of a one-third-full venue bouncing through in his head.
“It’s not the best look. So I was just like it’s a hometown show. Why are we tempting fate?” Key said. “And the show sold out so fast off just the initial pre-sale, they then came to us and said they would like to add a second show at Daily’s Place.”
That second show is now nearly sold out as well. Clearly, something had changed while the members of Yellowcard moved on with no expectations to ever be a band again.
“With 100 percent certainty, I can tell you we had no plans to do what we’re doing now. It was very much the end,” Key said.
But then came an offer to play at Riot Fest in Chicago last summer from just the right person.
“We’ve had the same booking agent since 2001. Of all of the people that worked with the band, Corrie Christopher, our agent, has been with us for our entire career. And she’s heavily involved in Riot Fest,” Key said. “She would be the one to know it’s time for you guys to play a show and this is the show you should play.”
The Riot Fest show was a roaring success. Still, Key said the band members are taking things one step at a time and making no commitments beyond this summer’s tour.
That approach makes sense for a band that truly felt their story was ending in 2016. Formed in 1997, Yellowcard released three independent albums before landing a major label deal with Capitol Records. The band’s 2003 debut release on Capitol, “Ocean Avenue,” put Yellowcard firmly on the emerging alt-rock map, with Mackin’s violin giving the band a twist from other bands on the scene. The song “Ocean Avenue” became a platinum-selling single and the album also went platinum.
The ensuing years, though, saw several personnel changes, stints on three different record labels, a mid-career hiatus from 2008 to 2010 and growing frustration about being unable to regain the success of “Ocean Avenue.” Finally, the band decided things had run their course.
“Without going into a lot of detail and intimate aspects of why that happened, in general it was time for it to happen,” Key said of the 2016 breakup. “We were in a place where our income was declining a little bit each year. Everyone was starting families. Everyone was looking toward the future and wondering if I’m going to be gone — up until 2016, we were still gone probably eight months a year touring. We were doing so much international touring and it did start to feel a bit like we were on a hamster wheel and it was not progressing anymore.”
Now Yellowcard is back, and not only on tour, but with a new five-song EP, “Childhood Eyes,” now available for fans.
Key said the idea of doing new music came into play as the band members found their relationships were improving and they were enjoying each other’s company. That feeling is apparent on “Chinese Eyes,” which will feel familiar to fans of earlier albums like “Ocean Avenue” and 2007’s “Paper Walls.” “Childhood Eyes” mixes rocking, hook-filled tunes like “Hiding in the Light” and the title track with more measured, but still melodic “Honest From The Jump” and “The Places We’ll Go” (which features a guest vocal from Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional).
Now comes the tour, and Key is excited about the scale of the shows Yellowcard will be playing this summer.
“The (stage) production on these shows is unlike anything we’ve ever done,” Key said. “Not to give anything away, but if you’ve come to see many Yellowcard shows in your life, first of all thank you for continuing to come see us, and second, you’ve never seen anything like this. We are so excited for the show itself and the experience we’re going to have.”