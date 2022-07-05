Caleb Nichols is a queer musician and poet who hasn't performed in 10 years but now he's back with an album titled "Ramon," a queer rock opera that looks at the Beatles characters Mean Mr. Mustard and Polythene Pam.
"I wanted to do something that's purely creative, not autobiographical," said Nichols. "I wanted to make something new that didn't have anything to do with my own emotions. The idea kind of came to me thinking about what if I used Beatles lyrics to write a new song."
Nichols said that when he was writing "Ramon" he was in a unique place musically where instead of finding writing to be cathartic, it was more pleasant and for his own edification. He just wanted to have fun and "make the coolest thing I could for myself." He wasn't writing it with plans of releasing it. (But it's pretty cool, so it's no surprise it was picked up.)
"Ramon," is a delight to listen to. The music is, of course, reminiscent of the Beatles sound but it also has a lot of unique and different turns. It's perfect for listening to when you're just chilling around the house, not unlike a Beatles record at all.
"Each track is a three to four minute romp inside a specific emotion, playing out theatrical puzzle pieces that build on each others’ sounds," said a press release about the album release. "From “She’s The Beard,” a good old-fashioned chaotic stomper in which lovers Ramon and Jerome first set eyes on one another, to the title track “Ramon,” a finger-plucked “I don’t want you but I don’t want anyone else to have you either” heart-wrencher, Nichols’ turns it all into (a) cohesive collection of ups and downs."
Nichols said being back on tour has been great with the usual ups and downs and that people should look for a good time at the show.
"People should expect a lot of joy and fun at this show," said Nichols. "We've been working really hard and this record is about having a good time, the Beatles and spending an hour of fun together. I just want people to come out. This is a queer record about the Beatles and I want to create a space for my peeps, but straights are always welcome too."