A band photo of Wilderado, originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Wilderado is an indie-folk band from Tulsa, Oklahoma and is based in Los Angeles, California. The band includes Max Rainer, lead singer and guitarist; Tyler Wimpee, guitarist; Justin Kila, drummer; David Arthur Stimson, bassist; and Jack Malonis, multi-instrumentalist.

They are set to play with Mt. Joy, a five-piece, indie-rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Idaho Botanical Garden at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. This is part of the Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series at the garden. Tickets start at $42 on the website.

