Wilderado is an indie-folk band from Tulsa, Oklahoma and is based in Los Angeles, California. The band includes Max Rainer, lead singer and guitarist; Tyler Wimpee, guitarist; Justin Kila, drummer; David Arthur Stimson, bassist; and Jack Malonis, multi-instrumentalist.
They are set to play with Mt. Joy, a five-piece, indie-rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Idaho Botanical Garden at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. This is part of the Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series at the garden. Tickets start at $42 on the website.
Boise Weekly interviewed Rainer via email to learn about the band. The following has been gently edited.
How’s your day been?
My day has been excellent, actually. Floated the Taylor River with my little girls. We’re hanging in Crested Butte, Colorado between tour legs.
Can you remember when your love of music started? Any specific moment?
Yes, in high school. I was a freshman and sat at the piano in my parents’ living room one afternoon and remembered how to play enough from early lessons that I was able to piece together the sheet music in front of me. I enjoyed not being told what to play. It became relaxing.
You said in an interview with Red Bull Studios that in order to connect with people, you need to be vulnerable. Can you tell me more about this?
I’m always reminded to say less. Luckily, I still stand by that idea. I guess we’d have to clarify how deeply you’re looking to connect. I can connect with someone instantly over the fact that we’re both from Tulsa, but I’m not sure it would be the same connection as if we both shared what was currently causing us to be fearful or whether or not we’ve ever truly felt loved by someone.
What sets your heart aflame? What do you love about what you do?
I have to say watching my little girls laugh with one another. They’re real pals and it’s a great experience being there to witness it and knowing it’s a friendship that’s growing deeper while I’m gone. I love the adventure of it, the seasonality of it and the camaraderie that exists amongst those who have excessively toured.
In an interview with Unclear Magazine, you said that the pandemic made you realize how wild touring is. How is touring now after so long without tours?
It’s just as hard as it was before, only now there’s one more thing that can get you sick. There’s just so much risk. The amount of time we spend going 80 mph in a vehicle, the unreliability of food, the lack of sleep, the waiting, the being gone, the never being by yourself but constantly feeling alone. I mean it’s insane. Luckily we’re seeing rooms grow and are in a position to continue growing, so there’s excitement. It’s just wild that this is the only way to be compensated for what is so highly consumed. I have to admit, I’m answering these questions the night before having to be gone for 28 days, so I’m feeling heavy. Low lows and high highs is how I always describe it.
From what I’ve read online, it seems y’all have a very relaxed and free-formed creative process. Why do you feel this is the best way to spur creativity?
That’s just how we like it. It’s how we feel comfortable. It helps us remember that the creative process should be a season of recharge and fulfillment.
You said in an interview with East of 8th that your sister is a songwriter and you kind of learned to write songs from her. Can you talk more about how your family affected your art and music?
Yes, we grew up in a family where our passions were highly motivated. My mom is a classically-trained singer and my dad was a business exec, so we had a large spectrum to observe. My sister quickly started writing songs in a very honest and approachable way. I learned a lot from playing her songs with her and observing a writer up close.
What was the biggest learning moment of your musical career?
There’s no way I could answer that. There’s too much to learn and relearn. The danger is feeling like you’ve finally acquired that information and thinking you’ve got it figured out. I’ll tell you one thing that never changes is you have to be good to everyone, be considerate and be patient.
Why did you change the name from Bird Dog to Wilderado?
Another band in New York emailed us and asked us to change, threatening to sue, claiming to have been operating under the title before we did, which turned out to be true, so we changed it.
What bands are you listening to right now?
Flyte, alt-J, Shrek the Musical.
What’s in the future for you that you want our readers to know?
Loads of shows! New music! Be good to each other, practice gratitude and try not to be a bummer.