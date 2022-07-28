Tylor & The Train Robbers is a Boise-based, roots-country and modern-Americana band. The band includes three brothers — singer Tylor Ketchum; bassist Jason Bushman; drummer Tommy Bushman — plus Ketchum’s father-in-law Johnny “Shoes” Pisano who is their lead guitarist. They are set to play at The Olympic at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Tickets are $12 on Eventbrite and $15 at the door.
Boise Weekly interviewed Tylor Ketchum via email to learn about the band. The following has been gently edited.
How is your day going?
My day is going great man, we just got home from a two-week run through Oregon and Washington which was a lot of fun, but it is definitely good to be home for a minute. Really looking forward to playing a show here in Boise this weekend!
What made you fall in love with music? Any specific moment?
I have always had a pretty strong connection with music, I think it runs in the family lol! There was always music around and almost all of my childhood memories involve my mom playing guitar and singing around the house. A handful of my cousins and uncles play, too, so BBQs and family gatherings always turned into family jam sessions. That is definitely what started my love of music and then as I got older I got really into listening to music and the songwriting side of it. I started writing my own stuff and fell in love with that. It wasn’t until I was in high school and I went to see Micky & The Motorcars play near my hometown in Pendleton, Oregon, that I fell in love with the idea of playing music as my job. I watched them for two nights back to back and it was the first time that I realized that you didn’t have to be Garth Brooks or Willie Nelson to make a living touring as a musician. Those guys were playing the kind of music I wanted to play every night and then jumping in the van and heading to the next show to do it all over again. After that, I knew that was what I wanted to do.
Who are some of your biggest influences?
Some of my biggest songwriting influences would have to be Pinto Bennett, James McMurtry, Tom Petty, Jerry Jeff Walker, Guy Clark, John Prine, Blaze Foley and Townes Van Zandt.
Where did the band name come from?
The band name stems from the infamous train robber, Black Jack Ketchum who is said to be one of my distant relatives.
Tell me about the formation of the band. Y'all are family, so I am wondering how it all came about.
I started playing guitar as a kid and it wasn’t long before my younger brothers wanted to play too. Pretty soon we were playing little gigs around our hometown as a band of brothers, but eventually, I decided to move away to Boise while both my brothers were still in school. We always planned for them to join the band when they were old enough to leave home, so over the years as they graduated high school they made their way to Boise, too. When I got here, I met some local musicians and I put together a band. One of the first people I started playing with was Johnny “Shoes” Pisano, our lead guitar player. He introduced me to his daughter Jennifer, who eventually became my wife, making Johnny my father-in-law, so that kept the family ties going. The newest member of our band is a good buddy of ours, Rider Soran, who plays pedal-steel and lap-steel guitar.
What are some added benefits and stresses with being in a band with family?
Overall it’s awesome! We know that we’re all in it for the long haul and equally invested in the business, which is really hard to find in this industry. We know each other well and that can be great, but of course, we have the normal family dynamics of knowing how to push each other's buttons. We have to make a conscious effort to not let the work side of this take over our lives and separate family time from band time.
You guys tour a lot and I was wondering what your favorite part of touring is.
The best part of touring is getting to meet new people and see new places. I love getting to show and hearing stories from people about how they found our music and what connected with them.
I read in an article from the "Confederated Umatilla Journal" that said a CTUIR flag always travels with the band. Can you tell me more about this flag and its importance?
My younger brothers are part of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Jason was gifted the flag by General Council Chairman Lindsey Watchman. He displays it on his bass cabinet at every show as a way to honor and represent the tribal community, family and friends.
How was recording your latest album, "Non-Typical Find," in the Audio Lab in Boise?
We had a great experience recording at the Audio Lab! It’s an incredible space and was perfect for the project. Our good friend Rob Matson did the engineering, mixing and mastering and we had Cody Braun (of Reckless Kelly) come in to produce it.
In 2017, the Boise Weekly ranked your debut album as a top local release saying: “Like Prine, singer-lyricist Tylor Ketchum (who’s only in his mid-20s) has an eye for detail and a plainspoken evenhandedness that songwriters of any age should envy.” Can you talk more about your focus on lyrics and the ability of songs to tell a story?
I’ve always been drawn to lyrics and I think that songwriting is one of the most powerful ways to tell a story or make a statement. I want my songs to have meaning and connect with people. I want to surprise listeners and give my lyrics depth that can be uncovered as they listen to the song time and again. I love that every listener can take something different away from a song, it can mean something totally different to each person and reflects something in their own personal experience. For me, that’s how I know it’s a good song.
How did you first hear of your ancestor Black Jack Ketchum?
Black Jack Ketchum’s tale was one that my grandpa and my dad told me as a kid. The story of an infamous outlaw relative was one that stuck with me and felt really fitting when I named the band. I knew that I had to write a song about his life and that came together as the title track of our second album, “Best of the Worst Kind.”