Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Have you ever heard of Milo Bybee? He’s quite the legend in Idaho, known for inventing the famous finger steak. But did you know that if you change just one letter in his name, suddenly you’ve stumbled upon Boise-based rock group Mylo Bybee?

Mylo Bybee is a local three-man band who released their first EP in 2021 — recently, the group signed to a record label based in Atlanta and London and their debut full length album dropped July 14. In addition, Mylo Bybee has an album release party at Lost Grove Brewing in Boise from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. The release party will feature performances by the band and a portion of all beer sales go to support Wish Granters, a local nonprofit. The event is free and open to all ages.


Recommended for you

Load comments