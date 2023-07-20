Have you ever heard of Milo Bybee? He’s quite the legend in Idaho, known for inventing the famous finger steak. But did you know that if you change just one letter in his name, suddenly you’ve stumbled upon Boise-based rock group Mylo Bybee?
Mylo Bybee is a local three-man band who released their first EP in 2021 — recently, the group signed to a record label based in Atlanta and London and their debut full length album dropped July 14. In addition, Mylo Bybee has an album release party at Lost Grove Brewing in Boise from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. The release party will feature performances by the band and a portion of all beer sales go to support Wish Granters, a local nonprofit. The event is free and open to all ages.
Boise Weekly recently caught up with Tyler Schlagenhauf, vocalist of Mylo Bybee, via email to discuss their upcoming album release. The following conversation has been gently edited.
What was it like forming a band during the pandemic?
The band originated as a hobby to pass the time during the lockdown. My brother, Wes Schlagenhauf, and brother in-law Koji (former drummer) decided that we all play instruments so we should jam together. We had all lived in different places in the country and for the first time were all back in the same place.
We were able to put together some good tunes quickly. Knowing each other before hand and spending a lot of time together I feel led to some early artistic compatibility. We knocked out 5 songs in the studio before we ever even played our first show. We focused a lot on polishing our sound and putting together 30-45 minutes worth of content so that when things opened back up, we could release what we had been working on to the world.
Where did the name Mylo Bybee come from?
The band was formed by some boys born and bred in Idaho, so we couldn’t think of a better way to honor Idaho than the name of the man who invented something that would change the lives of Idahoans and beyond forever … The Finger Steak.
Actually, the true story is we couldn’t come up with a band name and by the time it came time to record, the name Milo Bybee had come up in a recent article and we thought it had a cool ring to it so it became the default name … And it stuck.
Do you write all of your own music?
Yes, we definitely write 100% of our tunes. I write the melody, lyrics, guitar parts, etc. Wes, our bass player, writes his bass parts, while our drummer, Jason Guadalupe, dabbles on the sticks in the best way he knows how. Often I’ll have a hook or a riff that I bring to the guys and then from there we all jump in to put our spin on it. Our writing goes through quite the evolution.
How has living in Boise impacted your music?
Being in an active band in Boise during the last few years has been great. We live in a flourishing community in every way and I think a once stagnant music scene, in terms of variety and diversity, has really come along way.
I think that the weaknesses that we do have as a city, and as a state, are counteracted with the art and music that is really at the forefront of everything happening, which is really cool to see.
What was your experience like getting signed to a record label?
Signing with our label was a very interesting experience. From someone who has always wanted to play music professionally and be “signed,” it was a much more rigorous process that I had originally fantasized about.
After hiring lawyers to look over contracts and negotiating on our own behalf we were able to work out a deal with our current label that was different than anything else we were being offered. We are in the infancy stage in our relationship and our album releasing in July is the first thing we have done together.
The one thing I’ll say is that even in the world of streaming and the ability to self-release your work, having someone in your corner is still beneficial. Every band is different, but for us, this has been a game changer and is opening doors we hadn’t even fathomed.
What is your favorite venue that you’ve played in Boise?
Our favorite venue we’ve played thus far in Boise is probably the Knitting Factory. This was by far our largest show to date and had a full-on professional sound system. Every venue we have played in Boise has been great in different ways. From some of the smaller DIY venues, which I love, to the Neurolux, Olympic, etc. We love how supportive of local music venues here are. We really have a hot-bed of talent in Boise and I am super happy to be a little part of that.
What other musicians are your biggest influences?
We really pull influence from all over the place from all different genres. I will say from a lyrical standpoint, I really navigate towards the storytellers. I have always enjoyed the story telling of Jim Croce and Cat Stevens, but then tend to write melodies that differ drastically from their style. We are often compared to Manchester Orchestra, Silversun Pickups, Decemberists, Death Cab, etc., all of whom we hold to the highest regard. I think what I attribute our sound to the most is the fact that we all enjoy a broad range of artists and genres that tend to bleed into our tunes.