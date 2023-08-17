...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Shamarr Allen will be playing at the Neurolux Lounge at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18; doors at 7.
New Orleans, Louisiana is well-known for its cuisine, culture and, perhaps most notably, its music. Strongly associated with jazz and brass instruments, New Orleans has been home to countless successful musicians such as Louis Armstrong and Allen Toussaint.
The music is something everyone should experience, but if you can’t make it to Louisiana, you’re in luck, because the self-titled “definition of New Orleans,” Shamarr Allen will be coming to Boise and bringing his New Orleans-style music with him. Allen will be playing at the Neurolux Lounge at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18; doors at 7. The show also features Boise-based singer/songwriter, Mungo. Tickets to the show are $12 in advance at eventbrite.com or $15 at the door.
Boise Weekly caught up with Allen via email to learn more about his music and tour. The following conversation has been gently edited.
I see you’re the self-titled “Definition of New Orleans” — why do you choose to so heavily associate yourself with the city?
New Orleans is one of, if not the most musical city in the world. It’s like every style of music is influenced by the city. I am the definition of that sound. Michael Jackson wasn’t the king of pop, Muhammad Ali wasn’t the greatest, Lil Wayne wasn’t the best rapper alive, until they started calling themselves that and proved everybody wrong. I actually didn’t give myself that title but once one of my elders Bob French did, I took it and ran with it. I am the definition of New Orleans Culture. You have to see it then you’d understand.
How has living in New Orleans shaped your music?
Life in New Orleans is definitely different from everywhere else in the world. New Orleans is like a third world country in the middle of the United States. You should need a passport to come here. It’s so many unique styles of music that the world is attracted to but for one reason or another can’t quite copy. You can tell when it’s being done by a non New Orleans artist. You have to be of it in order to do it. It shaped my sound because I’ve been a part of all of those styles and you can’t learn any of it from books or charts. You have to be in New Orleans and of the culture in order to understand it. Me being in different genres of it at different times have definitely shaped my sound into what it is. It’s unexplainable you just have to see and hear it for yourself. Then when you see it you still won’t be able to explain it, it just feels good. That’s what New Orleans music is. That’s who I am.
When and why did you first start playing the trumpet?
I started playing trumpet at 7. I picked trumpet because my dad played the saxophone and I didn’t want to be like him.
What are the best and worst things about going on tour?
The best thing about going on tour is touching people musically in a way they haven’t been touched and didn’t know they needed. The worst thing about touring is it’s hard to get good meals everyday when you have to spend so much of your time in a van going from place to place.
Who is the most memorable artist you have collaborated with and why?
Before this I would say Willie Nelson because I learned a lot of valuable lessons asking questions, but this tour I have to say the drummer that’s on tour with me — because he’s my son.
What’s next for you?
Making everyone that read this and that is coming to this show into believers! My new album, “True Orleans 2,” also comes out on Aug. 18.