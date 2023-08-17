Support Local Journalism


New Orleans, Louisiana is well-known for its cuisine, culture and, perhaps most notably, its music. Strongly associated with jazz and brass instruments, New Orleans has been home to countless successful musicians such as Louis Armstrong and Allen Toussaint.

The music is something everyone should experience, but if you can’t make it to Louisiana, you’re in luck, because the self-titled “definition of New Orleans,” Shamarr Allen will be coming to Boise and bringing his New Orleans-style music with him. Allen will be playing at the Neurolux Lounge at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18; doors at 7. The show also features Boise-based singer/songwriter, Mungo. Tickets to the show are $12 in advance at eventbrite.com or $15 at the door.


