One of the best things about Boise’s music scene is that you can find just about every genre being played at every local venue — regardless of your favorite music, there will be shows here for you. For those who are a sucker for string instruments, the Portland-based bluegrass Americana band, Never Come Down, featuring a bass, mandolin, guitar and a banjo, is a show you won’t want to miss.

Never Come Down will be playing the Olympic in downtown Boise at 8 p.m. Aug. 15; doors at 7. Tickets to the show can be purchased in advance for $12 at eventbrite.com — price goes up to $15 at the door.


