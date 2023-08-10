One of the best things about Boise’s music scene is that you can find just about every genre being played at every local venue — regardless of your favorite music, there will be shows here for you. For those who are a sucker for string instruments, the Portland-based bluegrass Americana band, Never Come Down, featuring a bass, mandolin, guitar and a banjo, is a show you won’t want to miss.
Never Come Down will be playing the Olympic in downtown Boise at 8 p.m. Aug. 15; doors at 7. Tickets to the show can be purchased in advance for $12 at eventbrite.com — price goes up to $15 at the door.
Boise Weekly recently caught up with Never Come Down’s mandolin player, Kaden Hurst, via email to discuss the band’s current tour. The following conversation has been gently edited.
What are your favorite (and least favorite) things about going on tour?
The biggest joy of being on tour is, unsurprisingly, playing music. Writing a song, crafting the arrangement, rehearsing it into the wee hours, then performing it for a crowd of people not only willing, but excited to hear it, is a uniquely wonderful thing. We get to share little pieces of music we deeply care about with other folks all over the country, and we couldn’t be more grateful for that fact. The other highlight of touring is, simply put, hanging out with each other. We’re in the enviable position of being a band full of friends who enjoy spending time together, even while crammed into an RV on a months-long tour. We cook meals together, share music we’re excited about and play charades in parking lots — it’s a pretty great life.
The more difficult things about being on tour all revolve around the travel itself; it’s not uncommon for us to have 10+hour stretches of driving between shows, which often means late nights, early mornings and more familiarity with truck stop food than we’d like. We also spend a lot of time away from our homes, families, and friends, who graciously welcome us back when we return exhausted, over-caffeinated, and a bit smellier than when we left.
How did the five of you first come about forming Never Come Down?
Joe Suskind, our guitarist, was hosting a bluegrass night at a bar called The Ranger Station in Southeast Portland. It was more or less an open house to the bluegrass musicians in town; there was a pool of 15-20 musicians who could be there on any given week, all swapping in and out over our three hour stint from nine to midnight. Over time it became clear that the five of us (Crystal Lariza, Joe Suskind, Ben Ticknor, Brian Alley, and me, Kaden Hurst) were looking for a project we could commit to more, and were all interested in learning and arranging each other’s songs. We were still at the Ranger Station every week, but also went out and recorded a demo, started performing elsewhere in the state, and hosted a short-lived but very fun radio show. Somewhere along the way we learned how to answer emails and show up on time, and thus graduated to being a band.
Where did the band name come from?
If you’ve never tried to do it, I’ll warn you now that naming a band is a difficult process. A good band name has to be evocative, not too long, easy to say and remember, but also specific and meaningful, and you’d better hope no one’s claimed the website or social media for it yet. We went through a lot of ideas, and left a trail of bad puns and clumsy innuendos in our wake on our way to a moment of inspiration: Crystal was driving through the hills West of Portland, looking up at the houses nestled there overlooking the Willamette, when a friend asked her “What would you do if you lived up there?,” to which she replied “I’d never come down.” She texted Joe the idea, and the rest is history.
What other bands/musicians would you consider to be your biggest inspirations?
One of our strengths as a band (and also a challenge of choosing driving music) is that we’re all into very different stuff. The music playing on our bus ranges from Buck Owens, to John Coltrane, to Cher, to Australian punk band The Chats. That means that when we find something that really inspires all of us, it’s special. We all hold Del McCoury in high esteem, and were able to meet him this year when we played his festival DelFest. We also owe a lot to Americana pioneers Gillian Welch and David Rawlings for carving out a place in the world for this sort of acoustic music, and love what younger folks like Andrew Marlin (Watchhouse), Sarah Jarosz, and Anna Tivel are up to. The Travelin’ McCoury’s, led by Del’s sons Ronnie and Rob, took us under their wing when we opened for them on a run last summer, and have been inspirations and mentors to us since.
What/where was your favorite show that you’ve ever put on?
Honestly, I’ve loved so many different shows for so many different reasons. I loved playing the Old Church in Portland, our first time in a “big venue” in our hometown, when we saw our city really show up for us for the first time. I love playing little New England cafes like Club Passim and Caffe Lena and learning all the lore about who has played there in the past. I loved playing a frat party in San Luis Obispo, where a pile of drunken college students inexplicably knew all the words to our songs. A good show is one where an audience and a setting push us to play something we’ve never played before, and that could happen anywhere.
What would you say to someone who is not a bluegrass/Americana fan to convince then to come to your show?
Genre doesn’t mean nearly as much as we think it does. We play acoustic instruments and sing in three-part harmony, but our goal isn’t to sound “like bluegrass.” Our goal is to write songs we think are true, make the most beautiful sounds we can, and show up on stage as authentically and openly as possible. I’ve found that those qualities guide my listening and taste far more than genre labels or other categories do, and I don’t think I’m alone in that. There’s plenty of stuff under the bluegrass/Americana label that I’m not into, and an abundance of music in other genres that I dearly love. I love it because the people that made it have something real to say or heard something in the ether that had to be put down in song, not because it’s part of a category I subscribe to. That’s what we’re here to do: sing songs we believe in, and hope that you believe in them too.