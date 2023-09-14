Former Boise native Ned Evett is returning to the Treasure Valley Friday, Sept. 22 to perform a show at the Sapphire Room of the Riverside Hotel in Garden City. Evett is known for creating and performing with his “fretless guitar,” but that is by no means where the musician’s accomplishments end. He was the 2003 North American Guitar Competition champion, he has performed in over 30 countries and is even a published author, co-creating the comic book “Crystal Planet” with Joe Satriani.
Evett’s show at the Sapphire Room is all-ages and he will be accompanied by dummer Shane Gaalaas and Grammy Award-winning bassist, Pete Griffin. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com for $35 to $40. The show starts at 7 p.m.; doors at 6.
Boise Weekly recently interviewed Evett via email to learn more about the upcoming Boise show, along with his other projects; the following conversation has been gently edited.
You are known for developing the fretless guitar — how would you describe the sound of a fretless guitar compared to a fretted one?
Fretless guitars have a twangy, bizarre, vocal-like character that suits me. I’ve toured the world enough over the years to tell when people are hearing and seeing a fretless guitar for the first time. I live for introducing them to it, and that’s why my first album is called “An Introduction to Fretless Guitar.”
Why stick with the fretless guitar after all this time?
Because at this point I’ve mastered it and am also well known for playing it. I’m stubborn and it was a difficult, decades-long process. These are great times to be good at something specific that you’re passionate about!
What prompted you to play in a trio for your upcoming show?
I have played with a band and also as a solo performer my entire career. I love power trios for the wide-open cacophonous sound.
What was your contribution to the Crystal Planet comic book? Did you enjoy working on that?
I created the Crystal Planet story along with Joe Satriani, and animated several short films using the characters we created. It is currently in development in Los Angeles as an animated series. It has been 10 years since we started the project, and I am freakishly stubborn, which is an asset in Hollywood.
I’m so sorry about the loss of your parents this past year — how are you feeling about playing in Boise without them for the first time?
They were always very supportive. They saw me win the North American Guitar Competition back in 2003, and that was every kid’s dream in terms of doing well for your parents. They enjoyed going out in Boise together, they loved the Modern Hotel. I will miss them both very much and will play a song dedicated to them called “Beloved” at the Sapphire Room.
Do you ever miss living in Boise?
Boise has evolved into a great place to be all on its own! I miss my son who lives there, my three siblings and old friends.
What’s next for you? Any new projects in the works?
I’m working on a new Ned Evett Band album, finishing a film degree and trying to stay fit. I’m also working with my brother, Joe Evett, on releasing some of our “Evett Brothers” music from the grand old 1990s. The first albums I played fretless guitar on were The Evett Brothers, Hoi Polloi and Built to Spill.