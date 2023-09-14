ned evett

Former Boise native Ned Evett is returning to the Treasure Valley Friday, Sept. 22 to perform a show at the Sapphire Room of the Riverside Hotel in Garden City. Evett is known for creating and performing with his “fretless guitar,” but that is by no means where the musician’s accomplishments end. He was the 2003 North American Guitar Competition champion, he has performed in over 30 countries and is even a published author, co-creating the comic book “Crystal Planet” with Joe Satriani.

Evett’s show at the Sapphire Room is all-ages and he will be accompanied by dummer Shane Gaalaas and Grammy Award-winning bassist, Pete Griffin. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com for $35 to $40. The show starts at 7 p.m.; doors at 6.


