Known for her funky bass lines and futuristic electronic drums, pop artist Locate S,1 will be stopping by Boise, playing at the Shrine Basement on Tuesday, July 25 while touring for her upcoming album, “Wicked Jaw.”
Locate S,1 is the stage name for Georgia-based singer and songwriter Christina Schneider — her newest album is set to release July 28. The album features bassist Zack Milster, guitarist Ross Brand and drummer Clayton Rychlik, all of whom are accompanying Schneider on tour.
With a name inspired by a Dashiell Hammett noir novel, “Wicked Jaw” is described in the album press release as “a portrait of commanding and loving resilience in the face of victimization and apocalyptic doom.” Schneider first began writing the album during the pandemic, which she says strongly influenced her songwriting.
“This is about me, but I hope other people relate to it,” Schneider said in the press release. “I have all these emotional problems that make me react like a monster, but that is also forged by my experience and there’s something there that I can be proud of. That’s part of my survival.”
Three of the 10 songs on “Wicked Jaw” released as singles on July 7, and you can expect to get a sneak peek of the rest of the album at the upcoming show. Opening for Locate S,1 in Boise is the L.A.-based rock and roll duo, Color Green, along with local “riot girl punk” band, Plum Vision.
Locate S,1’s Boise show is at the Shrine Basement, an all-ages venue, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25; doors at 7. Tickets for the show are $12 in advance or $15 at the door and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.