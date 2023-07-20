Support Local Journalism


Known for her funky bass lines and futuristic electronic drums, pop artist Locate S,1 will be stopping by Boise, playing at the Shrine Basement on Tuesday, July 25 while touring for her upcoming album, “Wicked Jaw.”

Locate S,1 is the stage name for Georgia-based singer and songwriter Christina Schneider — her newest album is set to release July 28. The album features bassist Zack Milster, guitarist Ross Brand and drummer Clayton Rychlik, all of whom are accompanying Schneider on tour.


