Petite Amie will be at Treefort 11, performing at Cyclops, Friday, March 24 and at Neurolux on Saturday, March 25.

 Courtesy of Petite Amie

It’s not all that unusual for bands to radically evolve their sound over time, but Mexico City’s Petite Amie have somehow managed to do that over the course of a single album.

Take the songs “Elektro” and “Adios.” If you were to hear both of them on a Spotify playlist, you’d never guess they were made by the same band.


