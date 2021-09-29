For the first time in years, Moldes got to perform a live concert and the band is still lost in the reverie of the show.
Moldes, the first Peruvian band to perform outside Peru at an international festival since the pandemic shutdown, presented its third LP, “Infracficie” at Treefort on Friday, Sept. 24.
Moldes was formed in Lima, Peru in 2007 and started with an experimental sound. In 2010, their self-titled album “Moldes” was released but it wasn’t until 2014 that they started to see international recognition. With the release of their second album, “Aguas de Marte,” the band toured Mexico, Colombia, Germany and France. The current lineup consists of David Acuña on guitar; Katia De La Cruz, lead singer and keyboardist; drummer Sayuri Espinoza; and Sebasián Novoa on vocals and guitar.
Boise Weekly spoke with the band about Treefort, their new album and what the future holds for the Peruvian punk band. The band’s translator, Patricia López, translated the interview via email.
Boise Weekly: How did your performances at Treefort go?
Moldes: It was really exciting, not only to play outside our country within the pandemic context but to play after years of hard work and a chain of effort and learning new music. Besides, this is the first time we played for a real-life audience after two years, since in our country live acts cannot perform in venues yet. So there are many reasons to be full of energy and we’re feeling a lot of emotions since we played at Treefort and we are truly thankful for the opportunity.
It’s weird because three months ago, we got a new member; Sayuri [Espinoza], our new drummer, who sadly couldn’t come to Boise, because she didn’t get her visa. That was difficult for us, but luckily we found Antonio Olivera, who is a very good friend of ours, who happened to be in the U.S. He traveled to Boise to perform as our drummer.
Your new album, ‘Infraficie,’ was released on Sept. 24 — how long have you been working on it? Was there any new experimenting that came about with ‘Infraficie?‘
The most substantial change is that now we have found our true sound.
From 2007 until 2014 we were constantly seeking our sound. That journey led us to different music genres — such as psychedelic, shoegaze and experimental. Now we have landed at a mix of all these genres — all of these have added to our sound which we have named pop noise.
Our second album was released in 2014. Since then we released some singles and recycled and restored old songs for “Infraficie.” The album is what we call a “mutant” creation.
Is there anything else that Moldes wants our readers to know?
We’re proud of what Moldes has become, we are focused on showing that growth off and finding new opportunities to play live, in Perú and outside. We want people to listen to “Infraficie” because of the work we put into it.
We want to invite the audience to listen “Infraficie” on Spotify, Deezer or Apple Music.