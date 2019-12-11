Le Almeida’s project Orua is hard to pin down. The sound ranges from lo-fi shoegaze to jazzy guitars and distorted tones. Though from Brazil, the band has made a home in the City of Trees after it caught the attention of Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch, often playing with Martsch as Built to Spill. Orua’s eccentricity seems to have caught the hearts, and ears, of Boiseans as well, as it has had countless shows since 2018’s Treefort and released an EP, Tudo Posso, earlier this year. Almeida sings in a hush, high-pitched tone, dancing back and forth on tempos, beats and stylization. All of the songs are sung in Portugese, a testament to music’s ability to cross barriers. Orua has even garnered the attention of legendary Seattle-based radio station KEXP, which hosted Orua for a live session a few months back. This isn’t the first time Boise will see Orua, and it likely won’t be the last.
—Xavier Ward
With Sea’s Apprentice, and Ponderay. 8:30 p.m. $7. Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise, neurolux.com.