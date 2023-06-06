...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ada and
south central Gem Counties through 800 PM MDT...
At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Eagle, or 10 miles southeast of Emmett.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and will lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Youth Lagoon's release party is slated for Friday, June 9 at the Record Exchange.
Youth Lagoon, a young artist from Boise, Idaho, also known as Trevor Powers, will release his newest album “Heaven Is a Junkyard” on Friday, June 9. He will perform a set to celebrate the release of the album at the Record Exchange at 6 p.m. He will also be signing records after the performance.
According to a press release, the music artist stepped away from his stage name in 2016 after feeling like he had lost his way with his music. He released a few tapes under his own name until he had a bad reaction to over-the-counter medication in October 2021. The medication caused his stomach to overproduce acid, which coated his larynx and vocal cords for eight months; by Christmas, Powers couldn’t speak.
“I saw seven doctors and multiple specialists. I lost over 30 pounds. No one could help me,” Powers said. “I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be able to speak again, yet alone sing.”
After that experience, he did start writing again — this time about home.
“I’ve always written about far away things," said Powers. "That was my way of running from home. But the best material has been right in front of me this whole time in Idaho."
Powers described the album as being about “family, neighbors, and grim reapers.” The album is described as punk with hints of country and focuses on storytelling.
Powers said he scrapped two albums worth of material during the process of creating “Heaven Is a Junkyard.” But the end resulted in a treasure trove of stories.
“It’s stories of brothers leaving for war, drunk fathers learning to hug, mothers falling in love, neighbors stealing mail, cowboys doing drugs, friends skipping school, me crying in the bathtub, dogs catching rabbits, and children playing in tall grass,” Powers said.
Guaranteed admission wristbands are obtained by ordering the album on Acid Western Idaho exclusive vinyl, Ultra Clear vinyl and CD. One order guarantees one wristband. Those who have already pre ordered can pick up a wristband beforehand or at the door the night of the event.