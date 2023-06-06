youthlagoon2.png

Youth Lagoon's release party is slated for Friday, June 9 at the Record Exchange.

 Submitted photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Youth Lagoon, a young artist from Boise, Idaho, also known as Trevor Powers, will release his newest album “Heaven Is a Junkyard” on Friday, June 9. He will perform a set to celebrate the release of the album at the Record Exchange at 6 p.m. He will also be signing records after the performance.

According to a press release, the music artist stepped away from his stage name in 2016 after feeling like he had lost his way with his music. He released a few tapes under his own name until he had a bad reaction to over-the-counter medication in October 2021. The medication caused his stomach to overproduce acid, which coated his larynx and vocal cords for eight months; by Christmas, Powers couldn’t speak.


Recommended for you

Load comments