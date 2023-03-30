Support Local Journalism


Many people can remember the first time they heard the Beatles — or if not the first time, then a time when the band’s music made a memorable impact. Maybe you were a child hearing “Yellow Submarine,” or experienced the magic of “I Am the Walrus” after smoking a spliff. The ability of the Beatles to appeal to anyone of any generation is part of their beauty and the success of Yesterday and Today, an interactive show utilizing the works of the Beatles. So much more than just a cover band, Yesterday and Today will bring their unique show to Sun Valley’s Argyros theater on April 8 at 7 p.m.

Yesterday and Today is the brain child of brothers Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan (who anchor the band, along with several other musicians). The concept started as a way to pay homage to their father, who died at the young age of 42 from leukemia. “My dad was a huge Beatles fan,” said Billy of his father, who grew up in the 1960s. After fathering Matthew and Ryan and struggling to make ends meet, their father joined the military and moved them to Germany. “For several years, we didn’t have television — we just had a few records and a guitar.” With little money for outside entertainment, the brothers would explore the full Beatles discography their father, Bill, owned — even the obscure ones.


