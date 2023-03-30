Many people can remember the first time they heard the Beatles — or if not the first time, then a time when the band’s music made a memorable impact. Maybe you were a child hearing “Yellow Submarine,” or experienced the magic of “I Am the Walrus” after smoking a spliff. The ability of the Beatles to appeal to anyone of any generation is part of their beauty and the success of Yesterday and Today, an interactive show utilizing the works of the Beatles. So much more than just a cover band, Yesterday and Today will bring their unique show to Sun Valley’s Argyros theater on April 8 at 7 p.m.
Yesterday and Today is the brain child of brothers Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan (who anchor the band, along with several other musicians). The concept started as a way to pay homage to their father, who died at the young age of 42 from leukemia. “My dad was a huge Beatles fan,” said Billy of his father, who grew up in the 1960s. After fathering Matthew and Ryan and struggling to make ends meet, their father joined the military and moved them to Germany. “For several years, we didn’t have television — we just had a few records and a guitar.” With little money for outside entertainment, the brothers would explore the full Beatles discography their father, Bill, owned — even the obscure ones.
After their father’s passing in 1996, the brothers found comfort in revisiting the music that had woven such a thread through their upbringing. In 2007, they debuted Yesterday and Today, but not as a typical Beatles cover band; they didn’t want to dress up like Beatles or put on fake British accents. Rather, they wanted each show to be unique and to showcase all the reasons different people love the Beatles. Prior to each show, audience members fill out cards listing their name, their favorite Beatles song, and the reason they chose the song. These cards are collected just before the show begins and used to create both a setlist for the show and a narrative for the evening.
When a card is chosen, one of the band members will call out the person’s name and read off their reason for the song they chose. “We kind of build off of that—maybe it’s funny or poignant and then we read the next card of why that person picked the same song. It’s not just about playing the song, it’s about why I like it or that person likes it. The cards not only pick the songs, they kind of tell the whole story of the night,” said Billy.
It's in this manner that every show truly is unique, with no set list or narrative ever being the same. And if you’re wondering if the band has ever been stumped by an obscure Beatles song over the years, the answer is yes. Billy says in the first few years they performed, there were a few they didn’t know as well as others, such as “She’s a Woman.” Now, having done the show for 16 years, the band knows every song well enough to pull them off, even without practicing or having performed it in years, possibly.
Part of what makes Yesterday and Today so successful in the long run is the timelessness of the Beatles. New generations are introduced to their music, or people hear the band for the first time. “There’s always an influx of new people coming,” said Billy. “Ultimately, their music is just great. It came from this really special place. It’s more than a group people like — their music means something to people.”
And for the members of Yesterday and Today, coming back each year to perform the same songs over and over has its own meaning. Not only is it a chance to connect to their father with each performance, but it’s a chance to connect with others over their love of the same music. And each night, those connections change. “It doesn’t matter where we are, and we’ve done this show countless times — there’s never been one show even closely similar to the next.”
Tickets for Yesterday and Today are available at theargyros.org. Adult tickets are $20 while those 25 and under are $10.