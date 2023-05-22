Support Local Journalism


Yeah, yeah, yeah! The Mystics and The Fabulous Chancellors, two 60’s bands, will be playing together for the last time on Friday, May 26 in the Riverside Hotel ballroom.

Both bands have been playing their music around the Treasure Valley and beyond, separately, since the '60s. They've also played together before in 2019, and have produced their own album.


