The original Mystics. From left: Scott Eberhart, Justin Bonner, Tim Woodward, Dean Jackson and Vance Shirley.
The Fabulous Chancellors.
The Mystics (featuring Idaho Press columnist Tim Woodward) and The Chancellors event posters and music-themed artwork as featured in the now closed Mardi Gras event center.
Yeah, yeah, yeah! The Mystics and The Fabulous Chancellors, two 60’s bands, will be playing together for the last time on Friday, May 26 in the Riverside Hotel ballroom.
Both bands have been playing their music around the Treasure Valley and beyond, separately, since the '60s. They've also played together before in 2019, and have produced their own album.
