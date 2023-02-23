Mark your calendars, Boise — the indie rock/power ‘90s college grunge/punk trio band ON will be at the Lounge at the End of the Universe one night only on March 2. Per an Indestructible Records press release, ON’s “The Underdog U.S. West Coast Tour” kicked off on Feb. 14 in San Diego and more than two dozen shows are set to happen across 11 states through the West Coast, Rockies, and South-West regions.
Their vibes are heavier now, but are rooted in the past and they are carrying on the legacy of their 90’s Sire Records band Acid Test.
ON is made up of Lucy Di Santo (vocals, bass); Dan Cornelius (drums); and Steve Fall (guitars). Apart from Acid Test, its members have also been in other popular Toronto bands Danko Jones and Deliuss.
Always pushing forward with their trademark sound while paying homage to their post-punk, grunge, old-school funk and ‘90s college rock roots, they dish out infectious guitar riffs with a dash of p-funk groove to create positive heavy music recalling the golden days of American college radio, said the press release.
“’Break You’ soars like a goodbye love letter to a toxic person, place or substance; it’s a decree of emancipation — and breaking away from what dictates and captures the human soul. It is an outcry, a battle cry, and finally a freedom cry of intention — all wrapped up in a hardcore punkmetal riff that end with Sabbath-esque overtones,” said Di Santo.
ON guitarist Fall says the ‘ON’ album is “a document of friendship navigating explores in pain, and hope.”
Critics have weighed in with high praise for the eponymous album.
“Sitting pretty at the heavier end of the College Rock sound, the band has managed to pull off a clever blend of pop melody with raw rock abrasiveness in quite a potent sonic sucker punch,” said The Spill Magazine. “Their very tight weave of classic and alt rock coated grunge works fabulously.”
Big Takeover Magazine said it’s “a cool album. A smart album. A deftly crafted album. A rock album? Yes … but much more. So much more.”
The full ‘On’ album is available everywhere online, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp as well as at indiestructablerecords.com. For more info, go to the website: onmusic.ca.
Their show at the Lounge at the End of the Universe is at 8 p.m., Thursday, March 2. Joining them are Midnight Addiction and Chester. Tickets are $10 and are available at loungeboise.com.