Mark your calendars, Boise — the indie rock/power ‘90s college grunge/punk trio band ON will be at the Lounge at the End of the Universe one night only on March 2. Per an Indestructible Records press release, ON’s “The Underdog U.S. West Coast Tour” kicked off on Feb. 14 in San Diego and more than two dozen shows are set to happen across 11 states through the West Coast, Rockies, and South-West regions.

Their vibes are heavier now, but are rooted in the past and they are carrying on the legacy of their 90’s Sire Records band Acid Test.


