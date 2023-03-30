Them Coulee Boys is an Americana band from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The five-man band is currently on tour for their newest album, "Namesake," and will stop in Boise on Friday, April 7 at the Olympic, where they will co-headline alongside the Tejon Street Corner Thieves. Tickets for the show are $15 online at eventbrite.com or $18 at the door.
Boise Weekly interviewed Them Coulee Boys band members Soren Staff and Beau Janke via email to discuss their new album and tour. The following conversation has been gently edited.
What is your favorite part about being in a band?
Soren Staff: My favorite part of being in this band is the relationships we’ve built within it. These guys have accepted me and my writing to the fullest extent, giving me agency to be the artist I want to be. Outside of that, they’ve become family. There’s a closeness within this band that exists nowhere else in my life, and I know how lucky I’ve been to be with them for so long. Ten years of anything is hard to do! I love these guys and I love playing in this band.
How has being from Eau Claire, Wisconsin impacted your music?
Soren Staff: For me, it’s less about the influence on the sound, but rather the support from the city itself. I think there’s an energy to the community here that is unique; it’s this understanding that you can do what you want to and they will support it. This town values sincerity, it values craft, so I think that has definitely shaped us. The freedom to be ourselves is invaluable for a new artist, and can be a great support for an established one looking to evolve. Of course, this city is also known for the tremendous amount of great artists working here, but that doesn’t happen without community support.
What was it like working with Grammy award winner Brian Joseph on your most recent album, "Namesake?"
Soren Staff: At first, working with Brian was intimidating. His reputation precedes him, having won Grammys with Bon Iver, and working with others like Paul Simon, Ani Difranco, Sufjan Stevens … but once you’re in that space, it’s as warm and welcoming as ever. He has an undying devotion to the “song,” at all times working to serve that space. As someone who obsesses over songs and their craft, it was comforting to know he cared just as much about my songs as I did. In the time since recording "Namesake," a friendship grew, and when it came time to record the next one, he was our first choice. His ability is matched by his warmth and care, and that means so much to us.
What inspired the ghost cover art for the album "Namesake?"
Beau Janke: I made the artwork with my daughter who at the time was just learning to crawl. The lyrical subject matter for this album was fairly centered around family and legacy. And as morbid as it is, legacies don’t begin until we are gone. Folks had to address this head-on at the beginning of the pandemic. COVID made a lot of us face our inevitable mortality which I have been struggling with for many years. The ghosts are just a very childish symbol for this new relationship with our mortality that we’re all experiencing.
What are the best and worst things about going on tour?
Soren Staff: For me, the worst parts of the tour are the van rides and gas station food. We’ve learned to make space in our trips to check out the local fare, to take in the sights. You can get a little stir crazy in the van, so it’s important to make time for the fun stuff! And that leads into the best part of touring for me: the people and places. I’ve been able to take in so much of this country through this band, that I never would have had the opportunity to do. Attached to each of those places have been amazing people as well! You learn quickly on the road that there’s really incredible people all over the world, you just have to be open to the experience of meeting them.
What other musicians are your biggest inspirations?
Soren Staff: I am influenced by songwriters, because that’s where my interest lies. I love Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan as well as more contemporary folks like Taylor Goldsmith, Adrienne Lenker and Father John Misty.
What’s next for Them Coulee Boys?
Soren Staff: There’s so much to look forward to with Them Coulee Boys! We recorded a brand new album with Brian Joseph this past winter that we will put out in the next year. We’ll play new ones off that record at the shows for sure! We also have a re-recording of some old songs for our 10th Anniversary as a band. We really have so much new music coming, and so many places to play it!