Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Them Coulee Boys is an Americana band from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The five-man band is currently on tour for their newest album, "Namesake," and will stop in Boise on Friday, April 7 at the Olympic, where they will co-headline alongside the Tejon Street Corner Thieves. Tickets for the show are $15 online at eventbrite.com or $18 at the door.

Boise Weekly interviewed Them Coulee Boys band members Soren Staff and Beau Janke via email to discuss their new album and tour. The following conversation has been gently edited.


Recommended for you

Load comments