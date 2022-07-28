Lumineers jpg 1 2022.jpg

The Lumineers are coming to Extra Mile Arena on July 12.

Whatever you do, don’t call “Brightside,” the Lumineers’ fourth and newest studio effort, a COVID-19 album, even though the band started tracking its nine songs in March 2021. While founding member Wesley Schultz acknowledges the pair of two-and-a-half week sessions occurred during the pandemic time frame as the 39-year-old New Jersey native was hunkering down with his family in Denver, he feels this latest outing is its own thing.

“We kept saying it was like the post-COVID-19 record,” Schultz explained in an early May phone interview. “To me, it was not consciously trying to float above that while still observing that. In a lot of ways, we were trying to make a record that we’d want to hear in 10 years and it would still make sense. I started to realize that a lot of the artists that I really love from the late ‘60s to mid-‘70s—they were pushing off of a lot of social unrest like Vietnam. There are a lot of things that I don’t know personally, but that I felt through the music. Instead of being isolated to a few countries, this is the whole world now. It’s a very strange, relatable thing. Part of the goal of the record, at least subconsciously, is to try to write an album that describes the pain without getting so caught in the weeds in using the words quarantine or pandemic. It was bigger than that.”

