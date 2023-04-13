Tennis - Luca Venter.jpg

Married couple Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley are the songwriting core of indie rock band Tennis.

Tennis is an indie rock band that’s been covered in the media a fair bit over the past decade, the storylines often revolving around a small handful of themes.

The obvious one is the band’s songwriting core, Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley, are married, in addition to being the creative partners in the group. As such, they spend a fair bit of time together and one of their avocations — sailing — has really been picked up on. Riley, in particular, has had a lifelong interest in taking to the sea. Together, they’ve sailed for long stretches, writing material on some trips, taking time away from music on others. “Cape Dory,” their first full album, was released in 2011 and is generally credited as being born on a lengthy sailing excursion.


