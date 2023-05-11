SpookyMansion_ByArianaDixon-6.jpg

Spooky Mansion.

 Ariana Dixon

Surf, Soul, Rock n’ Roll. Get ready for LA band Spooky Mansion’s performance in Boise at the Neurolux on May 18. Their music is defined as soul meets surf rock and their vibe contrasts the hippie-psychedelic rock scene from the 1970s to a modern and playful Los Angeles beach tone. This feel-good music can appeal to anyone and calls for some fun and easy listening.

The group has played many large shows at Treefort in the past and greatly enjoyed their time in Idaho. Spooky Mansion has over 20,000,000 Spotify plays and has toured all across the county. They will be going on tour throughout May, with stops in Boise, Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City and more. You can follow them on social media @spooky_mansion.


