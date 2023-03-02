Support Local Journalism


The Boise-based band Red Light Challenge will be performing their newly released song “Lead Me On” on Friday, March 10 at Humpin’ Hannah’s dance club and bar. Per a Red Light Challenge press release, “Lead Me On” is partially inspired by the 2005 Ryan Reynolds comedy, “Just Friends,” as well as a handful of other life experiences. The band’s newest single encompasses a catchy dance-rock anthem that gives the listener a lighthearted spin on being stuck in the dreaded friend zone.

“We’ve had this song on our minds for a while now, and we’re excited for people to finally hear what we’ve been working on for 2023. Hopefully Ryan Reynolds will get a kick out of it, too,” said Kyle Luster via email.


