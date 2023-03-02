The Boise-based band Red Light Challenge will be performing their newly released song “Lead Me On” on Friday, March 10 at Humpin’ Hannah’s dance club and bar. Per a Red Light Challenge press release, “Lead Me On” is partially inspired by the 2005 Ryan Reynolds comedy, “Just Friends,” as well as a handful of other life experiences. The band’s newest single encompasses a catchy dance-rock anthem that gives the listener a lighthearted spin on being stuck in the dreaded friend zone.
“We’ve had this song on our minds for a while now, and we’re excited for people to finally hear what we’ve been working on for 2023. Hopefully Ryan Reynolds will get a kick out of it, too,” said Kyle Luster via email.
There will be no need to worry about ticket costs. The event on March 10 begins at 8 p.m. and is free to attend.
“This is a free event with easy access to drinks, a great dance floor, and good vibes,” said Sean Luster. “Music starts at 8 p.m. and our show ends at 10 p.m. We’ll be followed by The Rocci Johnson Band shortly after.”
About Red Light Challenge
Red Light Challenge is a high-energy, harmony-filled dance-rock band made up of core members Sean and Kyle Luster. The band has performed over 600 concerts for various events and festivals including NFL Thursday Night Football and Treefort Music Festival. The brothers were born and raised in Hawaii but have been based in Boise since 2015.
Boise Weekly reached out to Kyle and Sean via email to get some insight on their new song and upcoming show.
How did you come up with the name Red Light Challenge?
Kyle: We have a vivid memory of sitting on our couch, back home in Hawaii, and the TV was on while we were trying to come up with a name for the band. As we sat puzzling in the humid air of the living room, we were watching the TV game show “Cash Cab.” That’s when we heard the phrase “Red Light Challenge” from a bonus round on the show, and in that moment, we knew that it would be a great fit for the music that we knew we wanted to make. We’ve always had an internal drive to keep moving forward no matter what, so we feel like “Red Light Challenge” captures that as well. Plus, we’re always dressed in red and blue, similar to our logo which looks like a neon sign!
What instruments do you play?
Sean: We are two brothers. Kyle is always in red, sings lead and background vocals, and plays electric guitar, acoustic guitar, and drums in live shows. (I) always wear blue, sing lead and background vocals, and play bass guitar and acoustic guitar in live shows. Both of us play all of the instruments that you’ll hear in our recordings, and we’ve been recording and producing our music from home (starting with our song “Play Pretend”). Kyle also mixes our music from home.
For people who may not know your music, how would you describe it?
Kyle: We feel like the easiest way to describe our music is “dance-rock,” with high energy, harmonies, and a positive vibe, but we usually jokingly tell people that we do death metal yodeling. We really care about making our melodies catchy, and having a lot of memorable hooks throughout each song! We’re known for our brother harmonies, and we love when our music makes you move (and/or moves you, haha)!
What inspires you? Who are your favorite bands?
Sean: Some bands that our music is inspired by include INXS, Earth, Wind, & Fire, and Jamiroquai, but with a modern spin. We always say that we love music from The Beatles on up, and we draw various aspects from the music that we grew up loving — Toto, Duran Duran, Boston, Chris Cornell, Van Halen. We just want to make music that we love, and if people happen to enjoy it, then that’s just an added bonus!
What are Red Light Challenge’s tour plans for 2023? Where else will you be performing?
Sean: 2022 was a very busy year of touring for us, and we’re planning even more for 2023. We’ll be performing for festivals, events, and at music venues throughout the year in Colorado, Utah, California, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and of course Idaho!
Anything else you’d like to say?
Kyle: We’re really excited to share our new song “Lead Me On” on March 10 because we’ve been slowly working on it for months. It will be the second song that we release that we recorded and mixed completely at home. We’re planning some fun videos to go with “Lead Me On” and we encourage people to tag us in videos they post that use the song. Also, if any of you readers have more questions for us, we’d be happy to answer those questions the next time we see you at one of our shows, or if we bump into you at a grocery store. Whichever comes first, haha!