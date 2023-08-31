Trevor Powers, aka Youth Lagoon, has gone through at least two transformations since he walked away from performing under his alias. The Boise, Idaho musician performed as Youth Lagoon from 2010 to 2016, then released several experimental tapes under his own name in 2018 and 2020.
Then, in October 2021 Powers had an eight-month life changing health scare that nearly stopped him — and his career — cold. "I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be able to speak again, yet alone sing," he said. "It all felt symbolic in a way. I’d been swallowing fear all my life and now here it was coming back up. I used to think God watches people suffer. Now I know God suffers with you. That changed everything.”
In 2022, Powers came back as Youth Lagoon with a roar with the album "Heaven Is a Junkyard," which has been hailed as one of the best indie rock records of 2023. In a recent "Best New Music review," Pitchfork wrote: "Trevor Powers has long shown a penchant for reinvention, but his first album as Youth Lagoon in eight years feels like a homecoming; he’s never sounded so confident or at peace with himself.”
Youth Lagoon with Urika's Bedroom is playing at Treefort Music Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. Tickets are $22 in advance, $28 at the door. treefortmusichall.com/shows/youth-lagoon/.
Boise Weekly caught up with Powers via email to ask about the upcoming show, his transformations and life in general. The following has been gently edited.
You're a homegrown Boise music artist. What was your growing up like, were you always involved in music?
I got into music as early as I can remember. That and baseball were my first true loves. I have three brothers, and we were all homeschooled, so in a lot of ways it felt like we were always creating our own worlds. That sense of world-building stuck with me forever. The only TV we watched were '50s-'70s reruns because that's what my parents watched. It was a conservative household to say the least and those shows were considered "safe viewing." That whole headspace of being outside the modern world really did me a lot of favors because, when I started writing music, it was never about the zeitgeist. It's never been about what other people are doing right now. Real communication through art happens outside of time. I started learning that at a really young age.
Pitchfork's Marc Hogan classifies your music as "chamber pop," and the melodies are definitely ear-wormy. And your voice and the songs are more ethereal and dreamy than classic pop. Where do you get your inspiration from or who inspires you?
My inspirations are all across the board. Anything that sounds, looks and feels true. That can come in so many different forms. In music, my main pull is always toward actual songwriting. Anyone can make a vibe, but very few people can write a song. There's those songs that feel like their own living, breathing creatures … that's what compels me. And that doesn't mean that in order for music to do that successfully it even needs words. Aphex Twin is a prime example of music that shows the frailty, absurdity, and complexity of being human, and that's all done through electronics. Richard D. James (Aphex) has a willingness to open himself and show the ugly parts of his soul every time he creates. Because of that, his music says things so many other electronic artists can't. In fact, it says things so many artists in general can’t. We have a human ability to sniff out truth. Some things just sound and feel 'true' and others don't. A lot of shit nowadays is just smoke and mirrors.
Even beyond music, the majority of my inspiration comes from films. Andrei Tarkovsky's "Stalker" is probably my all-time favorite movie, and it’s a sci-fi film where nearly every 'sci-fi' element is only happening in the viewer's imagination. Very little is actually shown on screen. Imagination is everything in life. We lose all our humanness without it. That's why I'm into building worlds rather than just making music. When I'm watching a movie or listening to a record or staring at a painting, I want to dissolve. I don't even want to remember who I am. That's real immersion. I've watched "Stalker" probably a hundred times just to feel that and learn from it. There's certain filmmakers like Jim Jarmusch, Wim Wenders, Sophia Coppola, Jordan Peele, and Tarkovsky that teach me something through every film. I try to steal from everything I'm surrounded by.
Your name is Trevor Powers and your music artist alias is Youth Lagoon. Can you share how you came up with that?
I wanted music to be separate from who I am as a person so I came up with that moniker. The older I get though, the more I'm OK with that separation blurring. Not sure separation like that actually exists anyway. I'm more concerned now with just chasing that ghost of truth. Whenever I finish making an album, I feel like I'm out of ideas forever. The next day I'll listen to Tom Waits or read William S. Burroughs or hear someone in a coffee shop talking about '70 punk music and I'm chasing the ghost again. I'll do that until I die.
Your newest album, "Heaven Is a Junkyard," has been hailed as one of the best indie records of the year. It's also your first album as Youth Lagoon in eight years. I know you've been through a lot, especially in the last three years or so. Can you describe how it came about and why now?
I've been writing music nonstop this whole time. I retired the Youth Lagoon moniker for eight years but made a couple albums under my own name. "Mulberry Violence" (2018) and "Capricorn" (2020). I ended up going through some severe health issues. I had a reaction to an over-the-counter medication in 2021 that turned my whole world upside down. There was a geyser of stomach acid coming up non-stop for over eight months and no doctor/specialist could make it stop. I lost my voice for months on end, and my body felt like a prison. Actual living hell. I cried and panicked nonstop and even debated taking my life for a while. But one day I decided to start steering into it — embracing that feeling of no control. It felt like leaning against the prison bars, surrendering to the situation. The more I did that, the less alone in that cell I felt. There was another presence I started feeling and it was sacred and holy and loving. So loving. That's when the healing started. That nightmare became my greatest teacher. It woke me up.
"Heaven Is a Junkyard" isn't about that experience per se, besides the song "Trapeze Artist," but because I changed so much as a person following that whole thing, my music did, too. What I create will never be the same. I feel present for the first time in my life. The birds sound different in the trees and the wind feels different on my skin. Meditation became my daily prayer. The more I meditated, the more I could feel God in the room — like I was sticking my head behind some unknown veil. This started the floodgates of writing, too. Everything I write now has more clarity, and I'm less in my own way. I love that feeling when you're making something, and you're right on the edge of a cliff. Something is only worth making if you feel like you’re pushing yourself to the point of almost falling off that cliff. You're so uncomfortable that you're not sure if it's the greatest thing you've ever made or the worst. I'm always trying to pursue that edge. Those uncomfortable spaces hold the truest depiction of life itself.
You will be performing at Treefort Music Hall on Thursday, Sept. 7. Will it feel like a homecoming of sorts? Also, will you be playing mostly from your new album?
It will feel like a homecoming in a way but also I’ve been here the whole time — just working with my door shut. Haven’t played a Boise show in years, though. I can’t wait. Playing a mix of old and new but definitely loads from "Heaven Is a Junkyard."