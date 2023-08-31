Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Trevor Powers, aka Youth Lagoon, has gone through at least two transformations since he walked away from performing under his alias. The Boise, Idaho musician performed as Youth Lagoon from 2010 to 2016, then released several experimental tapes under his own name in 2018 and 2020.

Then, in October 2021 Powers had an eight-month life changing health scare that nearly stopped him — and his career — cold. "I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be able to speak again, yet alone sing," he said. "It all felt symbolic in a way. I’d been swallowing fear all my life and now here it was coming back up. I used to think God watches people suffer. Now I know God suffers with you. That changed everything.”


Recommended for you

Load comments