While lyrics can be, and often are, the most memorable part of a song, that doesn’t have to be the case. Many musicians have found that their sound isn’t enhanced by vocals, and they instead let their instruments do the talking. One such group is the progressive, instrumental rock trio, the Travis Larson Band, who have released eight full studio albums since 1998. The band is made up of Travis Larson, Jennifer Young and Dale Moon and the trio is currently on their first tour since prior to the pandemic.

The Travis Larson Band will be performing at New Colony Beer Co. located at 420 N. Orchard St., at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18. Admission to the show is free, so swing by and enjoy the music. Boise Weekly caught up with Larson via email to learn more about the band and their latest album, “the New Exhibit;” the following has been gently edited.


