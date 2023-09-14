While lyrics can be, and often are, the most memorable part of a song, that doesn’t have to be the case. Many musicians have found that their sound isn’t enhanced by vocals, and they instead let their instruments do the talking. One such group is the progressive, instrumental rock trio, the Travis Larson Band, who have released eight full studio albums since 1998. The band is made up of Travis Larson, Jennifer Young and Dale Moon and the trio is currently on their first tour since prior to the pandemic.
The Travis Larson Band will be performing at New Colony Beer Co. located at 420 N. Orchard St., at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18. Admission to the show is free, so swing by and enjoy the music. Boise Weekly caught up with Larson via email to learn more about the band and their latest album, “the New Exhibit;” the following has been gently edited.
How did the three of you first come about forming the Travis Larson Band?
I met Jennifer Young, my bass player, co-producer and best friend since high school in the 11th grade. We both had a love of musician-centric acts like Rush, Jeff Beck, Steve Vai, etc. We exchanged mix tapes we’d made for each other, like kids used to do back then, and then eventually started jamming. She had just started playing bass around the time I started on guitar. Dale Moon came on board in 1996 and around three decades later we’ve toured all over, made a bunch of albums and DVDs and played with many of our heroes.
You’ve performed in Boise a few times before, how were your past shows here and are you excited to be coming back?
We’ve played Boise twice with rock-fusion supergroup The Aristocrats and had amazing turnouts on those tours. This will be our first time in Boise on our own and I’m hoping we see many familiar faces! It’s a great town and I felt totally at home last time. We even hung out at a late night hotdog stand after the show with some really nice folks.
How would you describe your band’s sound?
We’re progressive, rock-fusion with big influence from bands like Rush, ‘70s prog and instrumental guitarists in the vein of Jeff Beck and Steve Morse.
Where did the name for your latest album, “The New Exhibit,” come from?
Jennifer created the album artwork from photographing old paint she’d dumped on a tarp to dispose of it. The concept “out of old, comes new” resonated and hence, “The New Exhibit.”
Why do you choose to only play/write instrumentals? What inspires the title of each song since there aren’t any lyrics?
Jennifer and I actually started partly as a vocal cover band to get gigs in the early days. I wasn’t the singer I wanted to be. As well, we loved so much of what was happening at the time with players we looked up to. MTV would actually play instrumental artists like Joe Satriani and Steve Vai and we were huge Steve Morse fans. It seemed possible to play in a band that focused on musicianship and melodies, not only great vocals. We love great singers but our music didn’t seem to call for that and developed into what it is now.
What’s next for the band after this tour?
This is our first album in seven years. Since the last few years really stalled things, we have a lot of catching up to do but we also have a new album we’re extremely proud of — so we’ll be touring on it all next year and maybe into 2025. We have plans to play Europe eventually, maybe Asia and more of North America — cities we couldn’t make happen this year. We’ll play anywhere in the world where we can find people who still love live music.