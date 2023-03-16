Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Look out for Philly art punks, known as Grocer, returning for their second Treefort performance. This funky group consists of Danielle Lovier on bass, Cody Nelson on drums and Nicholas Rahn playing guitar. Everybody in the group does vocals together when they perform. Grocer prides themselves on being truly DIY, do it yourself. All of their songs are original and they uphold a quirky and wild reputation throughout their music and performances by being a combination of goofy, talented and colorful. Grocer amuses and perplexes live audiences nationwide and plans to do the same for a second time here in Boise this year.

The group describes themselves as “road dogs” as they will be touring the United States in March, with Treefort as part of their tour. Boise Weekly interviewed Grocer via email to get the inside scoop about their performance at Treefort and their 2023 nationwide tour. The following has been gently edited.


Recommended for you

Load comments