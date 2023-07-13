Support Local Journalism


The genre-bending band Gogol Bordello is heading to town. The internationally-renowned punk band led by Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz arrives at the Knitting Factory in Boise at 8 p.m., Sunday, July 16; doors at 7. Known for their explosive live performances and a fusion of punk rock with Eastern European Gypsy-swing, Gogol Bordello could provide a style of entertainment rarely seen in Boise.

Formed in the punk-rock scene of New York’s Lower East Side in 1999, Gogol Bordello has carved out a unique musical identity. Their latest album, “Solidaritine,” returns to their hardcore punk roots, infused with a renewed sense of urgency. According to a press release about the band, the album has garnered critical acclaim and fans can expect a thrilling setlist that combines new anthems with some of their classics.


