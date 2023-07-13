The genre-bending band Gogol Bordello is heading to town. The internationally-renowned punk band led by Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz arrives at the Knitting Factory in Boise at 8 p.m., Sunday, July 16; doors at 7. Known for their explosive live performances and a fusion of punk rock with Eastern European Gypsy-swing, Gogol Bordello could provide a style of entertainment rarely seen in Boise.
Formed in the punk-rock scene of New York’s Lower East Side in 1999, Gogol Bordello has carved out a unique musical identity. Their latest album, “Solidaritine,” returns to their hardcore punk roots, infused with a renewed sense of urgency. According to a press release about the band, the album has garnered critical acclaim and fans can expect a thrilling setlist that combines new anthems with some of their classics.
Having shared the stage with an impressive number of bands such as System of a Down, Primus, Rancid, and Dropkick Murphy’s, Gogol Bordello has earned a reputation for electrifying live shows. Their infectious energy, captivating stage presence, and the wild charisma of Hütz create an immersive experience that leaves audiences breathless and craving more.
Gogol Bordello has an innate ability to seamlessly blend diverse musical elements. Drawing inspiration from Eastern European folk traditions, punk rock, and gypsy melodies, their music defies categorization. With the band’s collaborations with legendary producers Rick Rubin and Steve Albini, Gogol Bordello has consistently pushed boundaries and challenged conventional musical norms.
To get a taste of what awaits at the Knitting Factory, listen to the band’s charity single “United Strike Back,” a popular track from Gogol Bordello’s latest album which raises money for those affected by the war in Ukraine. This song features a lineup of musicians, including Tre Cool (Green Day), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Joe Lally (Fugazi, The Messthetics), Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Monte Pittman (Ministry), Sasha (Kazka), and Puzzled Panther. Collaboration such as this exemplifies the band’s commitment to mixing musical genres and creating what could be a truly global sound.
For those who may want more than just a snippet of Gogol Bordello’s sound and process, there is also a recently released documentary “Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story,” which focuses on the band’s ups and downs, as well as its origins. In typical Gogol Bordello fashion, there is plenty to take in, with a frequent carousel of band members and perspective from across the globe.
Gogol Bordello’s music, which often breaks language barriers and cultural boundaries, should be a unique encounter for many in attendance. Whether you’re a dedicated fan, or just looking to experience something new, Gogol Bordello’s concert at the Knitting Factory has the potential to be a truly remarkable experience. Tickets for the all-ages show start at $35 for general admission and can be purchased on the website: bo.knittingfactory.com.