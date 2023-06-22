Indigo Girls jpg 1.jpg

The Indigo Girls with full band will be at Outlaw Field July 2.

 Indigo Girls

Most musicians found their activities curtailed during the pandemic. For the Indigo Girls, the past two-plus years have been a particularly busy season.

The duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray recently released a livestream project, “Look Long: Together,” that took a year and a half to complete, they’re the subject of an upcoming documentary film, and had their music reinvented for the movie “Glitter & Doom.” Saliers has been writing music for two stage musicals and Ray has released a new solo album, “If It All Goes South.”


