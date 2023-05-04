Support Local Journalism


In the span of just a few months, Idaho-born musician Eilen Jewell watched as her band, her marriage, and what felt like her entire career fell apart in a series of unfortunate events. Once everything had blown over and settled down, the singer and songwriter grieved her losses, spending time in a remote cabin in the mountains and unsure if she’d ever get to make music again. She found consolation in hiking through the wilderness, experimenting with psychedelics, and writing what would become her most honest work to date.

“Get Behind the Wheel” is Jewell’s ninth studio album and arguably the rawest of all her albums so far. She found a new purpose and meaning in her musical process, using her heartbreak to produce a powerful new album. It is heavy without sounding heavy. Jewell does an electric job blending elements of early rock and with old-school country and soul.


