In the span of just a few months, Idaho-born musician Eilen Jewell watched as her band, her marriage, and what felt like her entire career fell apart in a series of unfortunate events. Once everything had blown over and settled down, the singer and songwriter grieved her losses, spending time in a remote cabin in the mountains and unsure if she’d ever get to make music again. She found consolation in hiking through the wilderness, experimenting with psychedelics, and writing what would become her most honest work to date.
“Get Behind the Wheel” is Jewell’s ninth studio album and arguably the rawest of all her albums so far. She found a new purpose and meaning in her musical process, using her heartbreak to produce a powerful new album. It is heavy without sounding heavy. Jewell does an electric job blending elements of early rock and with old-school country and soul.
This Idaho native has crossed into several countries, performing across the world. She has performed and headlined several festivals and concerts. The album is set to drop on May 5.
Boise Weekly recently reached out to Jewell via email for some insight on her music and new album. The following has been gently edited.
What/who inspires your music and your new album?
“Get Behind the Wheel” was inspired by the upheaval of the pandemic and a recent series of terrible personal losses. Although the raw material for the record springs from grief and heartbreak, to me the tone is defiant and even celebratory at times. For a while there I wondered if I would even be able to make another album again, so it feels to me like this is a triumph. It’s my most personal album by far.
What are some of your tips for the trade?
Remember to breathe, and always bring a change of clothes in your carry-on.
Is all of your music original and written by you?
I write a lot of my own stuff, but I do quite a few covers too, mostly of artists who were recording in the ‘60s and earlier. I really like the band called Them and of course early blues music. I released an album of all blues covers a few years back called “Down Hearted Blues.”
Who is your favorite musical artist?
I think that would have to be a tie between Bob Dylan and Loretta Lynn. I love Loretta so much I did a whole album of songs she wrote and called it “Butcher Holler,” after her little hometown in Kentucky. I hope to re-release that album soon, with some new versions of some of the tunes.
What are your plans/goals for the future with your music?
2023 is returning to something that feels like normal, but a new and improved kind of normal. I just returned from a tour of Australia and am about to embark on a tour of the Southeastern U.S., followed by the Northeastern U.S., then a festival date in Spain, and more dates in the western U.S. I’ve been touring heavily since 2006, but what feels new is that I don’t take it for granted anymore. I know now what it’s like to have my livelihood suddenly disappear. It’s a terrifying thing, but life is full of uncertainty. It’s best to be in touch with that truth because it makes each moment feel like a gift. Our post-pandemic shows have been like a long-awaited reunion of old friends. My goal is to hang on to that sense of gratitude for as long as I can.