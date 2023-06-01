If you have never heard the phrase “High-Speed Desert Rock,” that’s probably because the musical genre was coined by the Denver-based band, Pink Fuzz, to describe their heavy, fast-paced sound.
The band consists of singer and bassist LuLu Demitro, singer and guitarist John Demitro and drummer Forrest Raup. LuLu and John are the primary songwriters for the group, although LuLu described their songwriting process as a collaboration among all three of them to get their songs to the final stage.
The group has already played in Boise a handful of times, with the majority of their past shows taking place at the annual Treefort Music Festival.
“We’ve met so many great bands from all over the country and had the opportunity to play some awesome shows through Treefort,” said LuLu. “We’ve also loved getting to run around Boise and getting to know all the venues. Treefort is one of our favorite festivals we’ve played.”
Pink Fuzz will be returning to Boise to headline at the El Korah Shrine basement on Thursday, June 8. The show will also feature Boise’s own Floating Witch’s Heads and the Nampa-based rock band, MÔS. The band’s Pacific-Northwest tour also includes stops in Salt Lake City, Portland and Seattle.
“We’ve got new music (coming) but we’ve gotta stay tight-lipped on when that will be coming out — although 2024 is shaping up to be a big year for us and our releases,” Demitro said. “We are playing a lot of new material at our shows, so you can hear it live first.”
Tickets for the show can be purchased for $12 online at eventbrite.com or $15 at the door.