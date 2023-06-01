Support Local Journalism


If you have never heard the phrase “High-Speed Desert Rock,” that’s probably because the musical genre was coined by the Denver-based band, Pink Fuzz, to describe their heavy, fast-paced sound.

The band consists of singer and bassist LuLu Demitro, singer and guitarist John Demitro and drummer Forrest Raup. LuLu and John are the primary songwriters for the group, although LuLu described their songwriting process as a collaboration among all three of them to get their songs to the final stage.


