The 208 Natives will be performing at the Boise Brewing Co. on Sunday, March 26. from 9:10 to 10 p.m.

 Dillon Garcia

Have you seen the viral TikTok of Doggface 208 ripping his skateboard to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while enjoying some cranberry juice? It’s the viral pandemic-era video that, to date, has tallied about 10 million likes. This social media influencer will take the stage at Treefort this year with his rap group 208 Natives. The group includes three members including Doggface 208 representing Arapaho nation, D.R.G repping Navajo nation and Dino of Shoshone Bannock. Together, they have used their different and unique style to create new and old-school style of Rap/Hip hop. The 208 Natives will be performing at the Boise Brewing Co. on Sunday, March 26. from 9:10 to 10 p.m.

Boise Weekly interviewed 208 Natives via email about their upcoming show, and member, D.R.G, gave great insight into what the group is like. The following has been gently edited.


