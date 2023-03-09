...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The 208 Natives will be performing at the Boise Brewing Co. on Sunday, March 26. from 9:10 to 10 p.m.
Have you seen the viral TikTok of Doggface 208 ripping his skateboard to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while enjoying some cranberry juice? It’s the viral pandemic-era video that, to date, has tallied about 10 million likes. This social media influencer will take the stage at Treefort this year with his rap group 208 Natives. The group includes three members including Doggface 208 representing Arapaho nation, D.R.G repping Navajo nation and Dino of Shoshone Bannock. Together, they have used their different and unique style to create new and old-school style of Rap/Hip hop. The 208 Natives will be performing at the Boise Brewing Co. on Sunday, March 26. from 9:10 to 10 p.m.
Boise Weekly interviewed 208 Natives via email about their upcoming show, and member, D.R.G, gave great insight into what the group is like. The following has been gently edited.
How would you describe the vibe of your music?
I would say our music can range from West Coast to underground and little bit of an old-school Rap/Hip hop feel.
How long have you been playing together/how did you all meet?
We have been a group for a year now and have known or of each other through mutual people being from Eastern Idaho. I have also done many shows with Dino locally opening up for some big names such as Jelly Roll, Tech Nine, Mr. Capone-E, Twista and more.
What/who inspires your songs and music?
I was influenced to all types of styles of Rap/Hip hop such as dirty south, gangster rap, Chicano rap and underground hip hop as well as the time frame music from the ‘90s to Early 2000s.
Have you ever been to/performed at Treefort before?
I have not performed or been but heard good things!
Tacos or burgers (favorite food truck-style food)?
Taco trucks always a must but lately I’ve really been into Asian/Thai food trucks.
What is your favorite drink (alcoholic or not)?
Crown Royal if we drinking to drink or I always like a good lemonade.