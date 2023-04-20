Kane Brown - Matthew Berinato.jpg

Kane Brown will be performing at the Ford Idaho Center on Sunday, April 23 in the “Drunk or Dreaming Tour” with Dustin Lynch and LOCASH.

 Matthew Berinato

Kane Brown spent much of his 2022 touring year outside of the United States to promote his latest album, “Different Man.” Now this spring, fans on these shores get their turn to catch Brown in person.

Brown will be performing at the Ford Idaho Center on Sunday, April 23 in the “Drunk or Dreaming Tour” with Dustin Lynch and LOCASH. Show starts at 7, tickets start at $40.50+. Go to the website for tickets: fordidahocenter.com.


