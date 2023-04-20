Kane Brown spent much of his 2022 touring year outside of the United States to promote his latest album, “Different Man.” Now this spring, fans on these shores get their turn to catch Brown in person.
Brown will be performing at the Ford Idaho Center on Sunday, April 23 in the “Drunk or Dreaming Tour” with Dustin Lynch and LOCASH. Show starts at 7, tickets start at $40.50+. Go to the website for tickets: fordidahocenter.com.
One thing that seems certain is there’s no musical place Brown would rather be than on stage. That’s not something he would have said in years past.
“When people used to ask me what is your favorite part about music I would always say the writing process and being in the studio,” Brown said during an early March interview. “I wish I could be the artist that could just record and not ever have to get on stage. And now the stage is my favorite thing. I probably wouldn’t do music anymore if I wasn’t on stage.”
So what has changed for Brown when it comes to doing concerts?
“I think it’s just getting comfortable. I’ve found like another person that’s not me when I’m on stage,” he said. “The Kane on stage is very talkative, outgoing. My team tells me the way I hold the microphone, they can tell if it’s about to turn into a comedy show or not. Yeah, I just feel like it’s almost like a therapy session to me when I’m on stage. It’s super fun.”
It makes sense that Brown hadn’t hit his stride as a live performer until the fairly recent past. He didn’t spend years playing local bars or touring.
Instead, Brown started out in 2013 by getting chosen for the TV talent show “X-Factor.” only to drop out after producers wanted to put him in a boy band. Determined to be his own artist, Brown decided to post videos online of himself singing covering country songs, hoping the clips would go viral.
The strategy worked. His version of George Strait’s “Check Yes or No,” posted on Sept. 30, 2015, caught on in a big way, racking up seven million views. A couple of weeks later, Brown, then just 22, posted a video of his original song, “Used to Love You Sober,” and saw it amass more than a million views in three hours.
Brown then used a Kickstarter campaign to finance a 2015 debut EP,” Closer.” After “Used To Love You Sober,” was released to radio and reached No. 2 on the Country Digital Songs chart and was followed by two more successful singles, Brown was signed by Sony/RCA.
Sony/RCA launched Brown’s major label career with the EP, “Chapter 1,” before a full-length self-titled debut followed in December 2016.
He’s been a consistent hit-maker since then, notching nine No. 1 singles on “Billboard” magazine’s Country Airplay chart from his three full-length albums, including “Heaven,” which simultaneously topped all five of the main country charts — a first by any country artist — and his current single, “Thank God,” a largely acoustic duet with Brown’s wife of four years, Katelyn.
“Different Man,” released this past September, had been in the works for some time. As early as 2019, Brown said he had gotten started on the project, co-producing the project with the producer of his first two albums, Dann Huff.
At one point, Brown intended to make “Different Man” a full-on country album, a departure for an artist who has shown diverse musical influences. As a boy, he listened to country music, became more interested in hip-hop as a teen, returned to country in high school and absorbed rock and pop influences as well.
Country has been his predominant sound, but Brown has done songs that draw on his other influences as well, particularly on his 2020 EP, “Mixtape Vol. 1,” which included collaborations with John Legend, Khalid and Swae Lee.
Eventually, Brown decided to include several songs on “Different Man” that didn’t fit the country mold, including “Grand” (a hip-hop-flavored track), “See You Like I Do” (a sleek R&B/pop tune), “Riot” (a punchy rocker) and “Bury Me in Georgia” (whose thumping beat and thick guitar riffs add rock to its rustic country sound).
“I think it (“Different Man”) definitely made people realize you never know which direction I’m going to go,” Brown said. “I do like that.”
Now Brown is hitting the road and bringing out a big visual production and changing up his set list.
“Honestly, I feel like we’ve been playing the same set list for the last two years,” he said. “So we’re working on some new music arrangements, moving songs around, adding some new songs off of the new album in there, taking some of the old cuts that weren’t number ones, taking those out, so the fans that keep coming aren’t listening (again) to those anymore. We’re just trying to make it as different as possible for the people that have been to 20 of my shows.”
Another wrinkle will be at least a couple of duets between Brown and wife Katelyn.
“She should be at just about every show and we’re trying to find a way to get her in more songs,” Brown said. “We love singing Randy Travis and Carrie Underwood’s ‘I Told You So.’ I might see if we can throw that in there or something.”