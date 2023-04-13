“Imagine Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together,” says Bryan Bielanski, describing himself and his music at once. Also inspired by Tom Petty and REM, singer and songwriter Bielanski is based in Charlotte, North Carolina but has been globetrotting the last 11 years performing his music.
His songs are upbeat, positive and full of life. His new album, “Bryan’s Happy Fun Time 3,” was released on March 12. Bielanski is performing 7 to 11 p.m. on April 19 at Crescent Brewery in Nampa.
Boise Weekly caught up with Bielanski via email to ask him about his music and more. The following has been gently edited.
When did you first start writing music and what drew you to it?
I first started writing music as a teenager. I grew up in a musical family, my dad was a musician, so I grew up around music my whole life. By the time I became a teenager I was really interested in playing guitar. I started writing my own songs when I was 14 and started playing out semi professionally back when I was 17.
It has almost been an exact year since your album “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II” was released; how do you think that this upcoming third album in the series compares?
I tried to double down on the happiness and the funness, so I think this one is a bit more happy and fun than the last one. This new album is going to be a little bit more like my live shows than the previous album, which had more electric guitar and old drum kits. This album is just acoustic guitar and small percussion. A little bit closer to what people can expect to see at live shows.
You perform seven nights a week, often for weeks at a time. How do you deal with the fatigue that comes from touring and performing?
I try to get as much sleep as I can when it’s feasible, I try to eat a healthy diet and try to exercise. I also practice Tai Chi which helps keep my energy levels up to maintain such a rigorous touring schedule.
Given the fact you perform so often, what is your favorite aspect of performing?
Just going to a different city and meeting different people every night. Also getting to see the same people that I haven’t seen in a while within the cities that I play regularly. It’s just good to connect with so many people and get to see so many different places. That’s truly just as fun as the actual playing itself.
I noticed that a lot of your Instagram posts and a lot of your interviews that you carry highlighters and pens in your shirt pocket, I was just curious as to why you did that?
They serve a functionality. When I travel I’ve got a book bag and a briefcase full of notebooks with all the notes I take on venues, newspapers, and radio stations, all kinds of things. When I reach out to these places, I typically get no, yes, and maybe, so the green is for yes, the pink is for no, and yellow is for maybe. That’s how I keep track of everything.
What was the inspiration behind the song “Elf Girlfriend”?
When the 2020 quarantine came about I was in the middle of one of my tours. I spent a lot of time camping at national forests because I was trying to stay close to wherever my shows were, just in case things were to reopen. I spent two months total basically ‘extended camping’. It kept coming up that many people had reported sightings of supernatural creatures like Bigfoot, Wendigos, elves, pixies and things like that. Most of the time it was a scary, creepy monster kind of thing. So I wanted to write a song about that but with a more positive, fairytale-like spin on it.