Bryan Bielanski is coming to Crescent Brewery in Nampa on April 19.

 Lauren Mitchell

“Imagine Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together,” says Bryan Bielanski, describing himself and his music at once. Also inspired by Tom Petty and REM, singer and songwriter Bielanski is based in Charlotte, North Carolina but has been globetrotting the last 11 years performing his music.

His songs are upbeat, positive and full of life. His new album, “Bryan’s Happy Fun Time 3,” was released on March 12. Bielanski is performing 7 to 11 p.m. on April 19 at Crescent Brewery in Nampa.


