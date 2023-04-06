Blues trio GA-20 have been busy since forming in 2018. Originally started as a side project between playing gigs as sidemen for other musicians, GA-20 took off, to such a degree that the band members quit their gigs to focus instead on their popular GA-20 band. Since band members Pat Faherty (guitar and vocals), Matt Stubbs (guitar), and Tim Carman (drums) formed five years ago, the band has released two EPs and four full-length albums, including Crackdown, released in September 2022, and GA-20 Live in Loveland, a live album released on March 17. The band will be performing Wednesday, April 12 at 8 p.m. at the Neurolux Lounge as part of their tour in support of both these albums. Tickets are $12 advance or $15 at the door.
With two full-length releases in the last six months, GA-20’s show at the Neurolux promises to showcase a range of the band’s discography. Their September release, Crackdown, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Blues Albums Chart and Apple Music’s Blues Chart. Described on the band’s website as “unvarnished, ramshackle blues,” the nine original songs on Crackdown are songs that simultaneously evoke traditional blues while giving them a modern interpretation. Live in Loveland was recorded in 2020 at a show at record label Colemine’s record store, Plaid Room Records. The final cut of the album’s live set that made it onto the record are 11 high-energy performances of songs from Crackdown, their debut album Lonely Soul, and three previously unrecorded tracks. Attendees of GA-20’s show will enjoy a mix of band originals and vintage covers, from early electric blues and honky-tonk country to proto rock ‘n’ roll.
Boise Weekly talked with GA-20 guitarist Matt Stubbs in early March about the band and its upcoming performance at Neurolux. The following has been gently edited.
How did GA-20 start? What was the impetus?
Pat and I started the band in Boston in 2018. We were using different drummers for a while and then in 2019 Tim joined. Once we put a record out and started touring, we needed a guy who could go on the road a lot. When Pat and I started the band, I played guitar with Charlie Musselwhite, but in 2018 he made a record with Ben Harper, and they were going on the road for a full year. As a side man, I had a year off, so I started it. Then we got a record deal.
To what do you attribute the band’s success in such a short time?
We’ve hit it pretty hard. We got a record deal right away. We recorded Lonely Soul and I sent it to two labels, and Colemine liked it and put it out right away. They have a big fan base and they’re a soul label, so we’re a unique act to join their roster; we reached a wider audience than if we went with a blues label. And we’ve been touring nonstop. Between that and putting out records—our fourth full-length just came out, in addition to two EPs since 2018—I think it’s just been hitting it hard and being willing to perform everywhere.
Where does the name GA-20 come from?
It’s an amplifier Gibson made in the ‘50s. I believe the first one came out in 1949, and they made them through the early ‘60s. It was the amp I used when I started the band and when we record, we typically use GA-20s. In the beginning, GA-20 was just a band to play around town with and have fun playing traditional blues. I wasn’t really trying to think of some crazy name. Looking back, I might have spent more time thinking about it.
How does playing with GA-20 compare to some of the performers you’ve played with in the past, like James Cotton, John Hammond, and Charlie Musselwhite?
In all of those I was a complete side man, just there to support their music. I didn’t write music with any of them. GA-20, I do a lot of the arranging, a lot of the writing with Pat, and after that I do all the producing as well, so there’s a lot more control over the product, the band, the music. As a side man, you record and do your best, but at the end of the day, those artists have the say of how it’s going to sound. It’s nice to have it exactly how you want.
How did you end up interested in the blues? Did your parents listen to a lot when you were growing up?
My father’s a guitarist, he’d play guitar around the house and gigs on weekends. I picked up the guitar at 13 and by the time I was 15 I was almost completely focused on blues music. For whatever reason, it spoke to me. My father loves blues and early rock n roll, so it was always the music that sounded good to me.
Tell me a bit about your new “Live in Loveland” release; what was it like recording a live album?
It was fun. Loveland is in Ohio, where our record label, Colemine is based. Colemine has a record store and back in 2020 we were putting on a gig in the store — they put on shows at the store after hours. It was a last-minute decision to record the live album there. I think I mentioned it to the owner of the label on the 13-hour drive there. I said, what if we tried recording the whole gig and seeing if we can get an album out of it?