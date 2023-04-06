Support Local Journalism


Blues trio GA-20 have been busy since forming in 2018. Originally started as a side project between playing gigs as sidemen for other musicians, GA-20 took off, to such a degree that the band members quit their gigs to focus instead on their popular GA-20 band. Since band members Pat Faherty (guitar and vocals), Matt Stubbs (guitar), and Tim Carman (drums) formed five years ago, the band has released two EPs and four full-length albums, including Crackdown, released in September 2022, and GA-20 Live in Loveland, a live album released on March 17. The band will be performing Wednesday, April 12 at 8 p.m. at the Neurolux Lounge as part of their tour in support of both these albums. Tickets are $12 advance or $15 at the door.

With two full-length releases in the last six months, GA-20’s show at the Neurolux promises to showcase a range of the band’s discography. Their September release, Crackdown, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Blues Albums Chart and Apple Music’s Blues Chart. Described on the band’s website as “unvarnished, ramshackle blues,” the nine original songs on Crackdown are songs that simultaneously evoke traditional blues while giving them a modern interpretation. Live in Loveland was recorded in 2020 at a show at record label Colemine’s record store, Plaid Room Records. The final cut of the album’s live set that made it onto the record are 11 high-energy performances of songs from Crackdown, their debut album Lonely Soul, and three previously unrecorded tracks. Attendees of GA-20’s show will enjoy a mix of band originals and vintage covers, from early electric blues and honky-tonk country to proto rock ‘n’ roll.


