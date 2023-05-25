Arts Fishing Club Press Image.jpeg

On Friday, May 26, Arts Fishing Club will be putting on a show at the El Korah Shrine in Boise.

On Friday, May 26, Arts Fishing Club will be putting on a show at the El Korah Shrine in Boise. (No fish involved.) Arts Fishing Club Arts Fishing Club is the music of Christopher Kessenich, Peter Eddins, Jimi Greene, Brian Kempson, and Matthew Siffert. It is a Nashville-based band described as a “blend of modern indie-folk and '90s jams.” The band has a new album, Rothko Sky, coming out on June 16. Tickets for the show are $12 online at eventbrite.com or $15 at the door. The show is a Duck Club Presents production and is at 8 p.m.; doors at 7.

Boise Weekly recently caught up with Kessenich, the founder of Arts Fishing Club, via email to discuss their upcoming album and tour. The following conversation has been gently edited.


