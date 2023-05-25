On Friday, May 26, Arts Fishing Club will be putting on a show at the El Korah Shrine in Boise. (No fish involved.) Arts Fishing Club Arts Fishing Club is the music of Christopher Kessenich, Peter Eddins, Jimi Greene, Brian Kempson, and Matthew Siffert. It is a Nashville-based band described as a “blend of modern indie-folk and '90s jams.” The band has a new album, Rothko Sky, coming out on June 16. Tickets for the show are $12 online at eventbrite.com or $15 at the door. The show is a Duck Club Presents production and is at 8 p.m.; doors at 7.
Boise Weekly recently caught up with Kessenich, the founder of Arts Fishing Club, via email to discuss their upcoming album and tour. The following conversation has been gently edited.
How did you all meet and what was your experience forming a band like?
It is a wild and unique musician community in Nashville — we all play for many different bands and mix, match and support each other when and where we can. We truly are a club. It’s a really deep players community and over time we curate players that are all-in on the project.
What are your favorite and least favorite aspects of going on tour?
It is hard to stay connected with our community of loved ones back home. To be everywhere is to be nowhere … . For however long we’re out on the road, the only people that we really get to connect with is each other. All friendship connections on the road are quick and powerful but so brief in their duration. We could have all the success in the world but … if you end up all alone … well who gives a sh-t. We have each other which is huge, so we’re not slowing down … but it definitely requires a deep level of intention.
Where did the names Arts Fishing Club and "Rothko Sky," the name of your first full-length album, come from?
Arts Fishing Club is a play on words. It’s a reminder to approach our “art” like fishing … you go out every day on a wild adventure casting into the abyss. Each time, you gotta believe … this is the big fish … then you reel in empty handed and you do it again. The “big fish” is the optimistic push for excellence … it’s not actually the goal. If you go fishing and your happiness is determined on catching a monster, you’re simply going to be miserable. I felt a career in music holds a similar essence. You gotta believe and push for success, but really it’s about being in the boat on an adventure with people you love.
"Rothko Sky" is pulled from one of my favorite lines on the record … “I hope you lay yourself down beneath a lover and a Rothko sky.” The woman (who is being spoken to)’s favorite painter is Mark Rothko. So the line is wishing upon her that she finds true happiness without me. I was the one standing in the way of that relationship and I truly hope she finds herself in a total state of bliss between a lover and surreal beauty.
I think one of the ultimate goals of musicians and poets is finding a fresh way of saying “I love you.” Dawes’ “may all your favorite bands stay together” is my personal favorite example of an artist saying I love you without saying “I love you.”
Why is the band described as your “semi-solo project”?
I started the band in 2015 with my cousin. Both my grandfathers are actually named Arthur and that is an additional play on the band name — an homage to them.
I never wanted to be a solo project, I’ve pretty much only grown up loving and admiring live bands. The vision has always been for a full-band feel. However, when your first-ever band is starting at age 25 it takes some years of building and learning. Now that we’re beginning to be able to pay bills, we’re able to function more as a real band. There have been upwards of 30 Arts Fishing Club members at this point and all will forever be members of the club. It’s a very Nashville sort of way and we truly love it.
If you had to describe your band’s sound in three words, what would they be?
Loquacious, petrichor, palpatine.
Have any of you been to and/or performed in Boise before? Are you looking forward to it?
I’ve never even been to Idaho; we’re so stoked. This show got added late and I think it might be the one I’m most excited for. I’m a lakes / mountain / river nature boy … I know Boise is going to be a city that I connect with in my soul.
Will you be sharing any songs from your upcoming album, "Rothko Sky," at shows prior to its release?