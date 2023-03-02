Could it be that Andy Frasco is maturing? He’s returning to touring this winter, and fans can expect Andy Frasco and the U.N. to still bring the party on stage (or somewhere in front of the stage when Frasco is crowd surfing). But the singer/keyboardist is toning down the partying and other shenanigans that typically happened on and off stage on past tours.
“I’m doing it for my liver,” Frasco said, when he phoned in for a recent interview. “I’m turning 35 this year, I’m 34 (now). I’m all about the party, but I want people to know that I’m a songwriter, too. So I’m just really dialing in my songwriting, really dialing in my musicianship, so I know I can’t blame my partying for my shn n ny songs ... I love partying and I love giving the people their entertainment, but I also want to give them something to think about.”
The fact is, by the time the pandemic hit in spring 2020, Frasco was not in a great place. He’d been drinking too much and doing cocaine and finding his life-of-the-party behavior had left him wondering who his friends were and battling some genuine bouts of depression.
No one wanted the pandemic, but being forced off of the road gave Frasco the much-needed opportunity to take a hard look at himself, figure out how to get his life in a better place and decide if he still truly loved writing music and going on tour.
“I was just very selfish,” Frasco said, citing one of the contributing factors to his emotional issues. “I was like doing things and not thinking about others. All of a sudden people wouldn’t start calling me back. I was realizing maybe it is me. I always blamed everyone else that I am on an island. But maybe I’m putting myself on an island. So I had to like figure out the (situation) and realize what was making me sad.”
One significant change was to kick his cocaine habit. He also cut back on drinking, although he admits he still enjoys his beverages.
The changes in behavior won’t surprise those who’ve been paying attention. Especially on the 2020 album “Keep On Keeping On” and “Wash, Rinse, Repeat.,” the album that arrived last April, it was clear Frasco wasn’t just offering escapism in his music.
That was a main theme for Frasco after he founded Andy Frasco & the U.N. in 2007, began touring and released the first of eight studio albums in 2010.
One look at song titles like “Mature As Fn n n,” “Blame It on the Pn n ny” (from 2016’s “Happy Bastards”) or “Smokin’ Dope n Rock n Roll” and “Commitment Deficit Disorder” (from 2014’s “Half a Man”) and it was obvious that Frasco and company were bringing the party with funny, sometimes bawdy lyrics, a disregard for rules, decorum (and sobriety), and a rowdy sound that mixed rock, funk, blues, soul and pop.
The approach generated a good bit of popularity, as Frasco and the U.N. began what became a consistent routine of playing roughly 250 shows a year — a pace that continues to this day. Along the way, the band especially caught on in the jam band scene and festival circuit.
But especially with “Keep On Keeping On,” Frasco started to shift the narrative of his songs to more thoughtful subject matter, a direction that continued on “Wash, Rinse, Repeat.” Frasco still kept the tone of the lyrics light, while the music on these two most recent albums stayed buoyant and catchy as ever. But Frasco’s lyrics now wrestled with topics like getting older, maintaining his mental health, finding happiness, being considerate and appreciating life as it happens.
For “Wash, Rinse, Repeat.,” Frasco traveled to several cities — Nashville, Charleston, S.C., Los Angeles and Denver — to write and record with other songwriters, a process that helped him sharpen his songwriting chops as the album took shape.
Feeling he was in a creative space, Frasco spent a chunk of last year making a new album that’s now finished and is targeted for release before next summer. The new album reflects a new development in Frasco’s life.
“I think it’s a love album. I finally committed to someone and I’ve been writing about her,” Frasco said.
The songs, though, aren’t all about romantic bliss.
“It’s scary as hell. I’ve never had a relationship,” Frasco revealed. “I don’t even know what the fn n n I’m doing. That’s what I’m writing about. Like is this OK?”
Some of the songs from the next album are popping up in set lists on Frasco’s current tour with his band, along with material from “Keep On Keeping On,” “Wash, Rinse, Repeat.” and older fan favorite songs.
“We’re testing out the new songs we just wrote to see how they fit with our live show,” Frasco said. “I have two different philosophies when I write songs. Sometimes I write songs for the record and sometimes I write songs for the (live) set. And these new songs, I was really focusing on trying to write it for both. It’s been really nice. It’s given me confidence that I can write songs for both the (album) and for the live show.”