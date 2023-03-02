Andy Frasco - Andrew Hutchins.jpg

Andy Frasco & the U.N., 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at Neurolux. +21. Tickets: $26 at ticketweb.com.

Could it be that Andy Frasco is maturing? He’s returning to touring this winter, and fans can expect Andy Frasco and the U.N. to still bring the party on stage (or somewhere in front of the stage when Frasco is crowd surfing). But the singer/keyboardist is toning down the partying and other shenanigans that typically happened on and off stage on past tours.

“I’m doing it for my liver,” Frasco said, when he phoned in for a recent interview. “I’m turning 35 this year, I’m 34 (now). I’m all about the party, but I want people to know that I’m a songwriter, too. So I’m just really dialing in my songwriting, really dialing in my musicianship, so I know I can’t blame my partying for my shn n ny songs ... I love partying and I love giving the people their entertainment, but I also want to give them something to think about.”


