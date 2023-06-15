Allen Stone 1 - Shervin Lainez.jpg

Allen Stone, pictured, and Brother Elsey are performing at the Knitting Factory Saturday, June 17.

 Shervin Lainez

It’s been a decade now since Allen Stone and his bandmates managed to scrape together a thousand dollars to record their debut single “Unaware” and its accompanying video, which has racked up more than 14 million views and helped make him a household name in a whole lot of households. So much so, that his songs have been taken on by contestants during the seventh, 10th and 17th seasons of “The Voice,” while Stone himself went on to perform multiple duets with contestants on a 2018 episode of “American Idol.”

At a time when many have cringed at the idea of Ed Sheeran being designated a “Soul Brother” on the cover of “Vibe” magazine, it would be easy to imagine music purists being put off by Stone’s mainstream success. Yet even the most jaded critics have come to praise Stone’s genuine ability to evoke the authentic sound of classic R&B, earning him glowing comparisons to legendary artists like Donny Hathaway, Stevie Wonder and Al Green.


