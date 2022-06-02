Summer is here and the Alive After Five concerts are back. It’s such a fun way to hang out in downtown Boise and check out some great bands and this summer the lineup looks especially fun. The concerts are at The Grove Plaza and are always free.
This is the 35th anniversary of the concert series and is presented by United Site Services. The concerts are on Wednesdays starting June 15, which also makes them perfect for breaking up the monotony of the week. Plus, these are all ages, so the whole family can party down together. In addition, this year the Downtown Boise Foundation partnered with Duckclub, the booking agency that does Treefort, and the bands are fun and new. This isn’t a concert you’ll see out at the fair; all the musicians are hip. Some of the best bands in Boise will be taking the stage such as Blood Lemon and The French Tips.
“Growing up in Boise, Alive After 5 was one of my first introductions to live music and downtown culture,” said Treefort Festival Director Eric Gilbert in a press release. “Duck Club is excited to be partnering with the DBA to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Alive After Five and to start a new era for the series and for a whole new generation of music lovers of all ages and the downtown Boise community.”
People can bring chairs and The Grove also has a lot of shady trees and umbrellas. Concert goers can also bring their own food and grownups can purchase alcoholic drinks at the onsite bar. The event also provides accessible bathrooms and wheelchair access. People can get more information at downtownboise.org.